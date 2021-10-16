How to watch The Batman's new trailer today

A new trailer for The Batman is coming today, as part of DC's FanDome 2021 event. The trailer will be revealed as part of a three-and-a-half hour livestream that focuses on a whole bunch of DC Comics-related media – but The Batman panel is the big deal for the day.

The livestream begins at 10AM PDT/1PM EDT/6PM BEST/4AM AEDT on Saturday, October 16. If you want to watch The Batman trailer the moment it's available, you'll want to have DC FanDome streaming over the next few hours – though we don't think you'll be waiting too long to see it. Given how much hype has been built up for this trailer, we expect it'll land fairly early in the livestream.

You can watch the stream below, and read more about The Batman trailer's various teasers from earlier this week at the bottom of this page.

How to watch The Batman trailer livestream

You can watch the DC FanDome event above, which will debut the new trailer for The Batman as part of a panel that will feature Pattinson, Kravitz and Reeves. With the movie's release date set for March 4, 2022 – just under five months away – you can expect this to be your most comprehensive look at the new movie so far.

We'll update this page with the trailer as soon as it drops.

The Batman trailer: which teases have we seen this week?

The marketing machine is starting to move into full swing for The Batman. First, we saw new Lego sets this week that offered a glance at The Riddler's costume in this movie (the villain will be played by Paul Dano).

Then, Matt Reeves started dropping his own teases on Twitter, with Warner Bros. doing the same. Check out these two posters for the film, which offer another full glimpse of The Riddler:

In anticipation of the new trailer for #TheBatman during DC FanDome tomorrow, check out posters for Batman and Riddler. Tune in to #DCFanDome here: https://t.co/dxelpPvLtd pic.twitter.com/xN99HV2iaZOctober 15, 2021 See more

We also got to hear Pattinson's voice as Bruce Wayne in a short teaser video, also tweeted out by Warner Bros, underlining that the Bat Signal is a warning to Gotham's criminal element:

“It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.” ❤️ this Tweet for reminders before and when #TheBatman is released. pic.twitter.com/ouos1t3PZ4October 14, 2021 See more

And finally, Reeves himself tweeted an image of Kravitz in-character:

Meet Selina Kyle… See more of her tomorrow at #DCFanDome #Tomorrow #TheBatmanTrailer #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/uJBI8JsRtJOctober 15, 2021 See more

As mentioned, The Batman releases on March 4, 2022 – it was originally planned to release in June 2021, before the pandemic happened.