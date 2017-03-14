Trending

Bigger, faster, sooner: the 10.5-inch iPad may launch in April

Apple's next tablet unveiling could be just weeks away

Hot off reports that Apple is testing out an entire batch of new tablets, it appears one of those models - a 10.5-inch iPad - could be announced in less than a month.

Apple is reportedly pushing the production of its new 10.5-inch slab from a May-June window to March, with an event planned in early April for its unveiling, according to supply chain-level sources at Digitimes.

The report claims the 10.5-inch model will "target education and business sectors," as a sort of mid-to-high-range option, alongside a planned 12.9-inch upgrade to the iPad Pro.

An iPad for every screen dimension

The existence of a 10.5-inch iPad in the works lines up with previous analyst reports that Apple is working on four different tablets - a 7.9-inch replacement of the iPad mini 4, a 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro 2, and this role-yet-determined 10.5-inch in-between iPad.

Additionally, another report claims the 10.5-inch iPad will sport a bezel-less design, feeding into rumors that Apple is getting a taste for curved screens on its iOS products.

However, as is the case with any rumors - or even trusted analysts - such information should be taken lightly until further confirmation comes from Apple. 

Should Digitimes' sources be on the money, however, that wait won't be long.

