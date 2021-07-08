Best movies on Disney Plus for grown-ups: what to watch after the kids go to bed

It's well known that Disney Plus offers an unrivalled selection of kid-friendly movies, offering a huge library of Disney classics along with every Star Wars, Marvel Studios and Pixar film to date.

However, since the arrival of the Star section on Disney Plus, that content library has grown by leaps and bounds, rounding out the service with a more grown-up collection of movies.

From adult-oriented thrillers, to raunchy comedies, Star's selection proves there's now something for everyone to enjoy on Disney Plus. With that in mind, we've put together a list of the best movies on Disney Plus for grown-ups, which you can check out below.

Best movies on Disney Plus for grown-ups

28 Days Later / 28 Weeks Later

The film that brought zombies back into fashion (even though it isn't what you'd call a traditional zombie film), Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's 2002 horror classic 28 Days Later set the tone for zombie movies at least the next decade. When a rage-infected monkey escapes a laboratory, Britain more or less plunges into a full-blown zombie apocalypse in just under a month. The film follows Jim (Cillian Murphy), a bike messenger who awakens from a coma to find London completely deserted. Before long, he realises the only people on the street are infected with rage and want nothing more than to rip him apart. Now, he and a ragtag group of survivors must do whatever it takes to find sanctuary. A sequel called 28 Weeks Later arrived shortly after, and while it wasn't as good as the original, it does a good job of expanding on its premise.

Alien / Aliens / Alien3 / Alien Resurrection

When it comes to space-set horror, nothing beats the Alien quadrilogy. Ridley Scott's original Alien film set the benchmark for deep space terror, introducing the world to Lieutenant Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), a warrant officer-turned-warrior who, over the course of four films, would find herself squaring off against Xenomorphs – deadly aliens that are incredibly hard to kill – in a bid to protect humanity. Unfortunately, her employers at the Weyland-Yutani Corporation have other plans for the Xenomorphs.

Braveheart

While the merits of its historical accuracy can be argued from here to eternity, there's no denying Braveheart's legacy as a grand cinematic achievement which inspired countless historical epics in its wake. Director and star Mel Gibson delivered a stirring and powerful film that recounted (and exaggerated) the story of William Wallace, a Scottish knight who led the First War of Scottish Independence against the tyrannical English way back in the 13th century. Featuring thrilling and visceral battle scenes, the likes of which had never been seen before at the time of its release, Braveheart is a remarkable film about heroes who give their lives in the fight against oppression.

Commando

One of the most purely enjoyable films of action superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger's career, Commando sees Arnie play John Matrix, a retired Special Forces colonel who sets out on a mission to rescue his young daughter Jenny (Alyssa Milano) from a deranged former member of his unit. Featuring a cheeky script that plays up the overblown machismo on display, and some of the best Arnie one-liners ever committed to film, Commando is a joy for action junkies.

The Rock / Con Air / Face/Off

What better way to spend a night in than with a Nicolas Cage '90s action triple-bill? Thanks to the arrival of Star on Disney Plus, you can now watch The Rock, Con Air and Face/Off in the one place, which makes it the premiere streaming destination for watching the incomparable Nic Cage run from explosions in slow motion. What more could you possibly want?

The Favourite

Yorgos Lanthimos' Academy Award winning film The Favourite is now available to stream on Disney Plus. It tells the darkly comedic story of Oueen Anne (Olivia Colman, who would go on to win an Oscar for her performance in the film) and her relationship with Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz). Their friendship is thrown into turmoil with the arrival of Abigail (Emma Stone), a servant who sets off a rivalry with Lady Sarah to become the Queen's favourite friend.

Nomadland

The film that swept this year's Oscars, Chloé Zhao's thoughtful masterpiece Nomadland invites us into a community of people who live off the land in the American West. We follow Fern (Frances McDormand), a woman in her sixties who sets off on a journey while living out of her van. Along the way, she meets and befriends other nomads who have rejected conventional society. Poignant and illuminating, it's no wonder Zhao was chosen to director Marvel's upcoming blockbuster, Eternals.

Deadpool / Deadpool 2

With the launch of Star on Disney Plus, Deadpool has finally arrived at his rightful place alongside the rest of his more kid-friendly Marvel peers. Oft-described as a "merc with a mouth", Deadpool is the most hilariously profane character in the Marvel's catalogue of super-powered individuals. Played to wise-cracking perfection by Ryan Reynolds, both Deadpool movies do a fantastic job of skewering the entire superhero genre from the inside.

Logan

Our own Hugh Jackman gives the character that made him world-famous a righteous send-off in Logan, the most mature Marvel movie to date. This time, Jackman plays an older, washed-up Wolverine who is slowly losing the ability to heal. With most of his time spent caring for an ailing Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart), Logan's world is turned upside down with the arrival of a young girl who shares his mutant healing ability. Now, he must protect her from nefarious forces who want to exploit her powers. An emotional end to a fantastic journey, Logan is a stunning accomplishment.

Die Hard

The entire Die Hard saga is now available to stream in 4K Ultra HD on Disney Plus, but for the sake of quality, let's just focus on the original Die Hard film. Considered by many to be a Christmas classic, Die Hard sees New York cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) attend his estranged wife's work Christmas party in Los Angeles, only to find himself defending her building from a group of violent terrorists. The film is perhaps most notable for its 'everyman' approach to action in an era where most movie heroes were unstoppable killing machines with enormous muscles. In John McClane, we had a vulnerable hero who was in over his head and would actually get hurt. While the first Die Hard is undoubtedly the best, you could also opt to watch the third entry, Die Hard with a Vengeance, which sees Willis team up with Samuel L. Jackson. Feel free to skip the rest, though.

Predator

Remember what we said earlier about unstoppable heroes with big muscles? Here's a prime example: Predator sees Arnold Schwarzenegger lead a team of mercenaries on a mission in Central America, only to come face-to-face with the only opponent who could possibly kill him – a 7-foot tall alien hunter who kills humans for sport. Featuring buckets of blood and even more testosterone, Predator is a must-watch for action fans.

Wild

Reese Witherspoon gives a magnificent performance in Wild, the inspirational true story of a woman who sets off on a journey of self discovery after years of reckless behaviour. What better way to leave your troubles behind and heal your soul than with a redemptive thousand-mile hike across the American wilderness with no previous experience to speak of?

Starship Troopers

At the time of its release in 1997, many people missed the brilliant political satire at the heart of Paul Verhoeven's sci-fi epic Starship Troopers, which is strange because this is the man who made RoboCop, an equally subversive film that was stealthily released in the guise of a silly futuristic actioner. Verhoeven and writer Ed Neumeier offer a vision of the future in which a totalitarian government sends soldiers (played by soap-level actors) to war against a race of bugs on a different planet. The soldiers proceed to invade their enemy's turf and an attempt at extermination, only to find that they've greatly underestimated the bugs they're up against. Featuring incredible visual effects that still hold up today, loads of gore and a smattering of sex, Starship Troopers is one of the most clever and entertaining sci-fi blockbusters that ever snuck through the Hollywood system.

Ready or Not

Australia's own Samara Weaving stars in Ready or Not, a comedic horror film in which she plays a new bride who obliges a strange tradition in the groom's rich, eccentric family – anyone who marries in must engage in a game of Hide and Seek on their wedding night. Unfortunately for her, the game turns out to be lethal, and now everyone in the family is out to kill her. It's worth mentioning that the directors of Ready or Not scored a gig to direct the next Scream movie based on the strength of their work on this film, so you know it has to be good.