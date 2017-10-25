Australia ranks last for broadband satisfaction in new global survey

The bad news for the Aussie ‘net keeps rolling in as an annual Global Advisor survey conducted by Ipsos has found that Australians are more unsatisfied with their broadband than any of the other 27 countries that participated in the survey.

With only 32% of those surveyed rating our country’s broadband as either fairly good or very good, we’ve fallen behind Italy and Brazil in broadband satisfaction, and are approaching the halfway mark of the global average of 56%.

At the beginning of 2017, the State of the Internet report ranked us at number 50 globally, and the World Economic Forum corroborated these findings in July, showing that our Network Readiness Index had started to fall after having risen the previous three years.

The solution?

Perhaps as a result of this dissatisfaction, the infrastructure that Australians most want to “be made a priority for investment” is high speed broadband, ascending from fourth place last year, while globally this priority is much lower down the list.

With so many Australians agreeing on our current dire broadband situation, and a similar amount seeing the need for future investment in the infrastructure, there’s little surprise when the National Broadband Network (NBN) comes under fire.

Only recently, it was revealed that the beleaguered NBN service received 156% more official complaints than it did last year, and on October 23, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull labelled the service a mistake (albeit, not his mistake).