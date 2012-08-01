Philips launches monstrous Mini Hi-Fi system with nod to iPhone-toting DJs

Philips has outed one of the more unique hi-fi systems we've seen recently with the FWP3200D capable of docking two iPhones in a pair of DJ turntables.

The striking Mini Hi-Fi sound system, available to buy now for £300 ($466), features a twin-deck docking system that enables the mixing and scratching of tunes from the music libraries on a pair of iOS devices.

The 300W speaker dock, which features 5.25-inch woofers and 2-inch tweeters, will also hook up with the popular Algoriddim djay application and thus facilitate the fine-tuning and recording of your mixes.

Built-in lighting effects

The party-centric FWP3200D can by flipped for control from behind or in-front of the system (ideal for communal use) and also boasts integrated lighting effects within the speaker rings.

The red, blue and purple lights pulse to the beat of the music and can also be controlled using the remote control. There's also a microphone jack for would-be emcees.

Naturally all basic DJ controls are present and accounted for the requisite sliders and channel faders alongside treble and base controls.

The system can also spew out a further 240W of power with the addition of the FWP100 speaker dock which is available for a supplementary £200 ($310).

Via SlashGear