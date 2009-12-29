Ford offers HD radios with iTunes tagging

Ford is set to introduce HD Radios with iTunes tagging capabilities to new cars in 2010

Audiophiles will be thrilled to hear that Ford is introducing high definition radios with features such as iTunes 'tagging' (the ability to virtually buy tunes on the go) in 2010.

The news follows Ford's announcements earlier this month about its plans to extend Wi-Fi access to its new car customers.

Ford is now set to be the first car manufacturer to offer factory-installed HD Radios with iTunes tagging via its new in-car Sync entertainment systems.

New in-car tech at CES 2010

"iTunes Tagging and HD Radio technology are strong new additions to the growing collection of Ford convenience features and technology we're offering customers to make driving even more enjoyable," said Mark Fields, president of The Americas.

We expect to hear more tech specs, pricing details and release plans from Ford at CES next month.

"Ford continues to lead the market in bringing advanced capabilities to popular vehicles. We are very pleased that HD Radio technology is an integral part of Ford's broad offering of new features," said Jeff Jury, COO of iBiquity Digital Corporation, the developer of HD Radio technology.

For more on HD Radio tech head over to www.ibiquity.com