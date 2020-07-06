Asus ROG Phone 3 release date, price, news and leaks

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is landing very soon – we know this because Asus itself has confirmed as much, and it should be worth the wait, as it's the successor to the Asus ROG Phone 2, which is a great gaming phone.

Other than the announcement date, not much about the Asus ROG Phone 3 has been confirmed, but there are plenty of leaks and rumors giving us an idea of the specs and even a glimpse of what the phone might look like.

You'll find all of that below along with our expert analysis, on the Asus ROG Phone 3. And make sure to check back often, as we'll be keeping this article updated with the latest news.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next gaming phone from Asus

The next gaming phone from Asus When is it out? July 22

July 22 What will it cost? Probably upwards of $899 / £829.99 (roughly AU$1,500)

The Asus ROG Phone 3 launch date is conformed for July 22. We know this because Asus has a countdown timer for the phone on its website.

The site is in English and lists multiple time zones – including one for New York, meaning that the Asus ROG Phone 3 is likely to be sold in the US and many other regions across the world.

Exactly how soon it will go on sale though is unclear, especially as the Asus ROG Phone 2 was announced in July of 2019, but didn't go on sale until September. So it might still be a while before you can get the new model in your hands.

There's no news on what the Asus ROG Phone 3 might cost, but the ROG Phone 2 launched for $899 / £829.99 (roughly AU$1,500), so it's likely that the ROG Phone 3 will cost at least that much. That will make it a fairly expensive phone, but if its predecessor is anything to go by you should get a lot for your money.

Asus ROG Phone 3 design and display

Our clearest look at the possible design of the Asus ROG Phone 3 comes from leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo (a Chinese social network). The image, which you can see below, just shows the back of the phone, which looks similar but not identical to the ROG Phone 2’s rear.

(Image credit: Weibo / Digital Chat Station)

The main difference is the presence of what looks to be a third lens in a larger camera block. There’s also Tencent Games branding on the device, which suggests this is a special edition of the phone, one that – if the Asus ROG Phone 2 is anything to go by – will only be available in China.

It’s not clear how the standard model will differ from this, but the overall design here looks similar to the ROG Phone 2, complete with a light-up logo.

We've also seen images on TENAA (a Chinese certification center) seemingly showing the Asus ROG Phone 3, and these ones show it from both the front and back, as you can see below.

The design from the rear matches the leaked photo above, while from the front you can see there's a bezel at the top, rather than a notch or punch-hole. This is in line with the Asus ROG Phone 2.

(Image credit: TENAA)

Dimensions are listed as 171 x 78 x 9.85mm, which is similar to the ROG Phone 2, and the weight is said to be an identical 240g. The color meanwhile is listed as 'bright black', though there may well be other shades too.

As for the Asus ROG Phone 3 screen, that's listed as a 6.59-inch 1080 x 2340 AMOLED offering. That would be a match for the ROG Phone 2, and while the refresh rate isn't mentioned, we'd fully expect it to be 120Hz or higher, as its predecessor has a 120Hz refresh rate.

While the images and other details from TENAA should be taken with a pinch of salt, in theory they should be accurate, so this very likely is the Asus ROG Phone 3.

And the source of the photo above also shared some screen specs that match with these, adding that the phone will apparently have either a 120Hz or 144Hz screen.

Asus ROG Phone 3 camera and battery

The main camera rumor comes from the source of the image above, who claims that the Asus ROG Phone 3 has a triple-lens rear camera, with a 64MP main sensor.

The TENAA listing above also lists four cameras in total (presumably three rear ones and one front one), with both 64MP and 13MP sensors mentioned, as well as support for 4K video recording.

If this is accurate then it looks like there will be one more lens here than on the ROG Phone 3's predecessor, as well as more megapixels from the main snapper.

The battery meanwhile looks set to be 5,800mAh, as that's what the TENAA listing notes, though the Weibo source above points to a slightly larger 6,000mAh one, along with 30W fast charging, which would be a match for the ROG Phone 2.

That's a massive size, but it's one of the things the Asus ROG Phone 2 was known for, so a massive size is what we'd expect.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specs and features

We have an idea of the some of the Asus ROG Phone 3's other specs too, with the aforementioned TENAA listing mentioning 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM, along with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage and – unsurprisingly – Android 10.

The chipset is also listed as being clocked at 3.091GHz. It's not named, but that sounds faster than the chipsets we're seeing in most current phones, which makes sense, as the Weibo source above claimed that it uses an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 865.

That means an even speedier version of the chipset found in the likes of the OnePlus 8 Pro and some Samsung Galaxy S20 models.

That source also mentions 16GB of RAM, while benchmark listings, believed to be for the Asus ROG Phone 3, list either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, along with a Snapdragon 865 chipset. So all of these specs are largely lining up, though we'd still take them with a pinch of salt until they're confirmed.