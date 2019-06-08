Ashleigh Barty vs Markéta Vondroušová live stream: watch 2019 French Open Women's final at Roland-Garros

So who's going to be marching on to the Philippe Chatrier Court at Roland-Garros for today's 2019 French Open women's final then? Serena Williams? No. Simona Halep? No. Kerber, Muguruza or Wozniacki? No no no. Step forward Ashleigh Barty and Markéta Vondroušová - and you can see who wins with a French Open live stream today.

French Open 2019 - where and when The French Open takes place at Roland-Garros in, you guessed it, Paris, France. It's running from Sunday, May 26 until the Men's Final on Sunday, June 9. It's Women's final day today (Saturday, June 8) and the duo are set to start at 3pm local time. So that's 2pm BST, 6am PT, 9am ET and 11pm AEST if you're cheering on your girl from Down Under.

As we say, the favorites and biggest names in the game all fell by the wayside over the last fortnight. That gives Australia's Ashleigh Barty a massive chance to win her first Grand Slam title. The bookies are making her overwhelming favorite to take the trophy back home Down Under - it would be the first time that's happened in a Slam since Evonne Goolagong won Wimbledon way back in 1980.

Let's be honest, we think that we can all admit that we don't know much about 19-year-old Markéta Vondroušová. The world number 38 has only one previous WTA title to her name, but has tumbled the seeds on her way to this final. Could the outsider upset the odds today?

We're in for another splendid day of tennis action and here's how you can live stream all the French Open 2019 tennis excitement provided by Barty vs Vondroušová from wherever you are in the world.

How to live stream Ashleigh Barty for FREE in Australia

Great news, Aussies. Ashleigh Barty's big final will be shown by free-to-air broadcaster SBS, with its coverage starting at 10.30pm AEST tonight. It's also streaming via SBS On Demand so you should be able to enjoy the action on TV as well as on streaming services and devices that support the channels. Kayo Sports subscribers get the premium French Open experience, and will be able to stream all the action live as it happens each day, and by combining its SplitView and new (and exclusive) CourtView features, you can select from a variety of different views from various courtside cameras so you don't miss a single detail. If you don't currently have a Kayo Sports subscription, you can take advantage of the free 14-day trial to catch the Grand Slam. Not in Australia today but still want to watch? What a badly timed holiday! It's all good though, as you can follow our instructions for watching via a VPN so that you can avoid the SBS geo-block when overseas.

How to live stream French Open tennis in the UK free

Good news for UK dwellers, the French Open 2019 will be aired by ITV 4 in the UK, meaning it's totally free to watch. That also means you can use the ITV Hub app to watch on many devices including smartphones, tablets, TVs and consoles – plus you can catch up whenever you want. Not in the UK this fortnight? Then don't panic, as downloading and installing a VPN as described above will let you watch via the above services as if you were back in blighty.

How to watch the French Open 2019: US live stream

In the US both NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel will air the action. If you're outside the country you can always use a VPN to get access to the otherwise geo restricted content to enjoy as if you were at home. And if you're a cord cutter that wants to catch the tennis without signing up to a lengthy, expensive plan, you could always try one of these sports streaming sites. They all have free trials going for them, too:

The best way to stream the French Open 2019 in Canada

In Canada the rights to all the tennis Grand Slams are owned by TSN, and the 2019 French Open is no exception. So that means you can access this via your TV, online or on the TSN app if you have access to the service. RDS should also offer coverage this year. If you want to catch it but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to access the tennis coverage.

