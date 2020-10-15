AFL 2020 finals: where to live stream the preliminary finals online

The home and away season’s top four teams are through to the preliminary finals, and we’re about to find out who will get one step closer to claiming the premiership flag.

Tonight (Friday, October 16) we’ll see Port Adelaide take on the Richmond Tigers at Adelaide Oval, with the match kicking off at 7:50pm AEDT (7:20pm local time).

It’s a powerful match-up, pitting the minor premiership winners Port Adelaide against reigning premiers Richmond, and neither team will go down without a good fight.

The Power will be playing on their turf with a roaring home crowd to support them, and are sure to be confident after beating Geelong in the qualifying round.

Richmond lost to Port Adelaide by 21 points back in round 11, and the Tigers will be hunting for revenge tonight – a back-to-back Grand Final appearance is on the line.

On Saturday night (October 17), we’ll see the Brisbane Lions face the Geelong Cats at the Gabba – you can catch the game on October 17 from 7:40pm AEDT (6:40pm local time).

The Lions will be returning from a week of rest after winning the qualifying final in week one. Meanwhile, the Cats are coming off the back of a commanding win last weekend, after they razed the Magpies to the ground with a 68-point lead.

Every finals game will be broadcast live online and on free-to-air. Here's how you can watch it all unfold before the Grand Final on October 24.

How to watch AFL 2020 finals online

The best place to catch the preliminary finals live online would be on Kayo. This streaming service is dedicated to sports so there won't be any distractions, with the exception of a few ad breaks perhaps.

The advantage of watching AFL on Kayo is versatility – you'll get live interactive stats while the matches are happening, the ability to watch up to three other streams at the same time in SplitView and have all the AFL matches available on-demand later if you happen to miss it all. If you just want to check the highlights, Kayo Mini videos are bite-sized clips of all the best bits.

And, if you haven't signed up yet, you get a 14-day free trial before you need to pay your monthly subscription. If you'd like to know more about the streaming service, take a look at our in-depth Kayo Sports review.

Kayo Sports basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month Kayo’s Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You’ll have access to Kayo’s features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there’s no lock-in contract.View Deal

How to live stream AFL 2020 finals for free

Channel Seven has broadcast rights to all the games during the finals. They'll be available to watch live and free on Channel 7 or 7Mate, depending on which state you're in.

That means, you'll also be able to stream the games on the Seven Network's catch-up app, 7Plus. This platform is available on a web browser, and has apps for both Android and iOS.

How to live stream AFL 2020 finals from abroad

If you're a footy fan who happens to be living outside of Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands, you needn't despair. You can watch every single AFL game this season no matter where you are on the Watch AFL streaming service.

Like Kayo, Watch AFL is also a subscription service and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

For the finals, Watch AFL has a new option called the Finals Pass, which temporarily replaces the monthly plan. It gives customers the ability to watch all the matches during the finals as well as the grand final live.