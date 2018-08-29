What is Eleven Sports and how do I watch it?

So who are these guys? Eleven Sports was founded as an over-the-top (OTT) sports channel in 2015 and has been broadcasting in seven countries over recent years. Despite having an Italian owner – Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani – it is based in the UK, but only really came to the British sport fans’ attention when it snapped up the rights to show Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A football earlier this year.

It was a move that shook up the sector, suddenly ending twenty years of La Liga coverage for market monster Sky Sports and leaving BT Sport without Italian football for the new season. Throw in the purchase of exclusive rights to the PGA Championship golf, and the intention to stream football for free on Facebook, and you can see why Eleven Sports has been turning heads.

What does Eleven Sports show?

Although Eleven Sports is also available in the likes of the US, Italy, Portugal, Poland and Singapore, in the UK its broadcast rights currently span only as far as across football and golf. The subscription channel shows:

La Liga (Spain)

Serie A (Italy)

Eredivisie (Netherlands)

Chinese Super League

Allsvenskan (Sweden)

Europa League (so far on ad hoc basis)

US PGA Championship

LPGA golf

How much does Eleven Sports cost?

Given the strain on the bank account already caused by Sky and BT subscriptions, Eleven Sports suitors may be crunching the numbers carefully before committing to another sports service.

At present, there are two options available for Eleven Sports. There’s the £5.99 monthly pass (equating to £71.88 for 12 months) and a £59.99 annual pass (equal to £4.99 per month).

Can I watch Eleven Sports for free?

A seven-day free trial to Eleven Sports is available for new subscribers in the UK. By choosing a monthly pass and adding payment details, you will have access to the online channel without being charged for the first seven days of your subscription. To cancel your account before the charge comes in, you will need to click the account button at the top of the Eleven Sports home page and hit ‘Subscription’.

Another way of grabbing a slice of Eleven Sports for free is by tuning into its UK Facebook page for selected La Liga and Serie A fixtures. The channel has pledged to live stream one game per week from each league for free via the social media site.

How do I watch Eleven Sports from outside the UK?

If you’ve tried to access the Eleven Sports subscription pages or even its UK Facebook profile from outside the country, you’ll probably have been told that you're not allowed because you're abroad. But don’t despair, with a VPN you can easily circumvent the block, set up an account and access all the Eleven Sports action you want.

To make life even easier, we’ve rounded up the very best VPN services on the market right now and have hand-picked three of the finest below. You will still need a UK credit or debit card to set up an Eleven Sports account using a VPN, but that won’t be necessary for accessing the free Facebook coverage when those events are on.