UFC 277 live stream: how to watch Peña vs Nunes 2 and main card online and on TV tonight

From the moment that Julianna Peña forced her to tap out in December, Amanda Nunes has insisted that she was badly hampered by a knee injury and shouldn't have fought in the first place. The time has now come for the Brazilian to put her money where her mouth is, and take back the bantamweight title. Peña, meanwhile, is out to prove that one of the biggest shocks in UFC history was no fluke. Read on to discover how to watch a UFC 277 live stream, online and on TV, and watch Peña vs Nunes 2 plus the rest of the card.

Peña vs Nunes 2 live stream and time Date: Saturday, July 30 Main card time: 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST / 12pm AEST Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas Live stream: ESPN Plus PPV (opens in new tab) (US) | BT Sport (opens in new tab) (UK) | DAZN (DE/IT/ES) | Kayo PPV (opens in new tab) (AU)

As if losing her belt wasn't painful enough, Nunes has also had to put up with more than seven months of near-constant mockery from the fighter who took it from her.

The Brazilian may be one of the greatest to have ever stepped into the Octagon, but jibes about Covid, knee injuries and even that postponed fight with Valentina Shevchenko five years ago have succeeded in casting her in an awfully unflattering light, and there's only one way she can change the narrative.

The co-main event sees Kai Kara-France go toe-to-toe with recently deposed flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, in the biggest fight of the New Zealander's career. Moreno, who lost the flyweight title to Deiveson Figueiredo in January, is locked at 1-1-1 with the Brazilian, but has opted to grant rising star Kara-France a rematch while Figueiredo recovers from a hand injury.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch UFC 277 online - plus key details like the Peña vs Nunes 2 time and this weekend's PPV price.

UFC 277 PPV + 1 year of ESPN+: $144.98 $99.98

If you're in the US and going to buy the UFC 277 PPV then the smart move is to tack on an extra $14.99 and get a year's worth of ESPN+ (normally $69.99 alone) thrown in for free.

UFC 277 live stream: how to watch Peña vs Nunes 2 in the US

UFC 277 live stream: how to watch Peña vs Nunes 2 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) As per usual, UFC 277 and Peña vs Nunes 2 are available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AU$54.95. The main card is set to take place at 12pm AEST on Sunday afternoon. Peña and Nunes are expected to make their way to the Octagon at around 2pm AEST. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event (opens in new tab). Click the link where you can sign up to watch, as well as live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab).

How to watch Peña vs Nunes 2: live stream UFC 277 in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport remains the exclusive broadcast rights holder for UFC events (opens in new tab) in the UK, and the great news is that despite its tasty line up of fights, this weekend's UFC 277 action won't be a PPV event in the UK! You'll need to tune into BT Sport 1 for all the action from Dallas. Once the Prelims are done and dusted, the main card kicks off at 3am - you can expect Pena and Nunes to hit the Octagon at 5am-ish. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the cricket on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

Peña vs Nunes 2: live stream UFC 277 in Canada

(opens in new tab) There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Pena vs Nunes 2 live stream in Canada. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink, with pricing set at CA$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, July 30.

Peña vs Nunes 2 live stream: how to watch UFC 277 in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Arena is offering UFC fans a Pena vs Nunes 2 live stream in New Zealand - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 2pm NZST main card start time on Sunday, July 31 to get all the action. The headline Pena vs Nunes fight is expected any time from 4pm NZST, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

How to live stream UFC 277 without PPV in Europe

(opens in new tab) So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website (opens in new tab). Although the DAZN free trial (opens in new tab) has now been consigned to history, watching UFC on the service in Europe is still much more reasonable than other parts of the world, with monthly plans starting at €14.99.

When is Peña vs Nunes 2? UFC 277 time and schedule

Pena vs Nunes 2 takes place at UFC 277, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 30. The UFC 277 early prelim card begins at 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm BST / 8am AEST, with the prelims then kicking off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST.

The UFC 277 main card is slated to start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Sun) / 12pm AEST (Sun) - with Pena and Nunes expected to enter the Octagon no earlier than 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am BST (Sun) / 2pm AEST (Sun).

Who is Julianna Peña?

Known as "The Venezuelan Vixen", Julianna Peña (12-4) beat Shayna Baszler, Sarah Moras and Jessica Rakoczy en route to becoming the first woman to win The Ultimate Fighter in 2013. Since then, however, the American has had to settle for a supporting role.

That all changed on December 11, 2021, when she pulled off one of the great shocks by beating then-bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pena, who has won the majority of her bouts by submission, forced her opponent to tap out during the second round with a rear-naked choke, sending shockwaves through the sport. However, there's an overwhelming sense that the sensational result might have been a one-off, and it's up to pena to prove her detractors wrong.

Who is Amanda Nunes?

One of the most dominant figures in UFC history, Amanda Nunes (21-5) held the bantamweight title from July 2016 to December 2021, successfully defending it five times in the process.

Doubly impressive is that much of her reign overlapped with her ascent to supremacy in the featherweight division, which she climed to the top of in December 2018. That belt still belongs to her.

Over the years "The Lioness" has built up a reputation as one of the most fearsome knockout specialists the Octagon has ever seen, but she invited ridicule for when she claimed that a knee injury and the after-effects of Covid were the main factors behind her defeat to Pena.

It's time for her to prove it.

Peña vs Nunes 2 odds: who is favorite to win?

Peña was a massive outsider when these two met back in December, and despite pulling off the improbable, it seems the bookies still need some convincing. Nunes is once again being seen as the overwhelming favorite at UFC 277.

Peña vs Nunes 2: recent results

Neither Peña nor Nunes have entered the Octagon since their bout in December last year, with both of them instead opting to give this rematch their sole focus.

Before that fateful day, Peña's previous result was a third-round victory over Sara McMann by rear-naked choke submission in January 2021.

Nunes' previous two fights, meanwhile, were in the featherweight division, her latest being a first-round victory over Megan Anderson by reverse triangle armbar in March 2021. Her previous bantamweight fight was against Germaine de Randamie in December 2019, which she won by unanimous decision.

Peña vs Nunes 2 preview and predictions

If Nunes is at her best, there's no question who should win this fight. However, that "if" is a big one.

The Brazilian has admitted that she had an eye on retirement when they last met, and though she claims that the defeat reignited the fire in her belly, there's only one way to prove that she's still got it.

The choke has become something of a specialty for Peña, and the longer the fight goes on for and the heavier Nunes' legs get, the more dangerous Pena will become.

UFC 277 full card and highlights

Beyond the headline act, the full line up for UFC 277 boasts plenty of top-drawer MMA action for you to enjoy with this UFC live stream.

The co-main event sees former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno take on Kai Kara-France in another rematch, this time for the interim UFC flyweight title.

The stacked bill also includes a match up between heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich, with the knockout king looking to return to winning ways in his home state.

Full UFC 277 card for Saturday, July 30

MAIN CARD

Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes - Women's Bantamweight title fight

Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France - Flyweight

Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich - Heavyweight

Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez - Flyweight

Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith - Light Heavyweight

PRELIMS

Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger - Welterweight

Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves - Lightweight

Don'Tale Mayes vs Hamdy Abdelwahab - Heavyweight

Drakkar Klose vs Rafa Garcia - Lightweight

EARLY PRELIMS

Michael Morales vs Adam Fugitt - Welterweight

Joselyne Edwards vs Ji Yeon Kim - Women's Bantamweight

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieri - Light Heavyweight

Orion Cosce vs Mike Diamond - Welterweight