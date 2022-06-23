How to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club online - don't miss the new show wherever you are

After an eventful vacation on the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip returns for another glamorous holiday, this time to the lush countryside of The Berkshires. Get your fix of Real Housewives drama – here's how to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club wherever you are in the world.

The new season brings together eight iconic ex-Housewives with a stay at one of the most memorable homes in the franchise’s history: Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor.

The familiar faces packing their ridiculously expensive luggage for the new season include the stars Real Housewives of New York City Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin; Orange County favourites Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson; Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville.

Alongside the requisite bust ups and brazen displays of wealth, the girls are set to negotiate a host of activities including an alcohol-fuelled hot-air balloon ride, an obstacle course, a sleepover, and what Glanville dubiously refers to as "a naked party."

Expect plenty of fireworks... Read on to find out how to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club online wherever you are in the world.

(opens in new tab) The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is a Peacock original, so unsurprisingly the streaming service is the place to find this glitzy new show. The first three episodes of the season are set to drop at once on Thursday, June 23, with new episodes available every Thursday from then on. A subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month (opens in new tab). Alternatively, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month, which removes ads and allows you to download select content to watch offline. Plus, you could save an extra 10% on Premium Plus (opens in new tab) by purchasing an annual plan at $99 per year. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club from outside your country

For those of you who are abroad when The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is released, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club from anywhere

How to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club for FREE

Watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club online in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club isn't set to hit Canadian screens on Slice until Thursday June 28, with the show premiering on the channel with a double bill of episodes from 9pm ET/PT. Alternatively, you can stream it live online or on-demand through the Global TV app. You will, however, need to login with your cable provider login details. If your household has ditched cable for OTT entertainment, we’ve got you covered. First, get a subscription to Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) (CAD$9.99 a month after the free month-long trial), and purchase Amazon Channel StackTV. This comes with a 30-day free trial. Thereafter it’ll cost you CAD$12.99 per month in addition to your basic Prime membership. Abroad when The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club gets broadcast? Just download a VPN (opens in new tab).

Stream The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club online in Australia