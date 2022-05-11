How to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 online - don't miss RHOBH wherever you are

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are back, more silvery and sparkly than ever, in a brand new RHOBH season 12 that promises to go deeper into their personal lives than ever before. We'll see the housewives' human side and a lot of raw emotion. Their bank accounts may be more buoyant than yours, but everyone is struggling with something, whether it's a betrayal, bereavement, or an eating disorder. Get your fix of RHOBH drama – here's how to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 wherever you are in the world.

Season 11 was an iconic year, with Erika Jayne’s dramatic fall from grace and Kathy Hilton (Paris’s mum) lending plenty of laughs – not to mention the on-screen close-up of Crystal Kung Minkoff’s US$95,000 Hermès bag! And Season 12 of RHOBH promises not to disappoint.

Veterans Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff are joined by new housewife Diana Jenkins, a Bosnian war refugee who married into a banking fortune, and new friend, Sheree Zampino, one of Garcelle's real-life girlfriends and Will Smith’s ex-wife.

The season 12 official trailer hints at plenty of catty comments, dress code faux pas and plenty of glamorous locations with ski vacations and a beach holiday in Punta Mita, Mexico. What more could you want? Read on to find out how to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 online wherever you are in the world.

Get your reality TV fix and watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14

Watch the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 with and without cable TV

How to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 online from outside your country

For those of you who are abroad when The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 for FREE

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 drops on specialist reality TV streaming service Hayu on Wednesday May 11. Hayu costs a mere £4.99 per month and plays host to over 250 other reality TV shows, including The Bachelor, Made in Chelsea, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life. And perhaps best of all... you can try it all 100% free thanks to its 7-day FREE trial. Meanwhile, if you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, then you can add the Hayu channel to it. And remember, if you're away from the UK right now and still want to tune in via Hayu, then you can take advantage of the VPN route as described above.

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 online in Canada

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 drops on specialist reality TV streaming service Hayu on Wednesday, May 11. Hayu costs a mere $5.99 per month and plays host to over 250 other reality TV shows, including The Bachelor, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life. And perhaps best of all... you can try it all 100% free thanks to the 1-month free trial. Meanwhile, if you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, then you can add the Hayu channel to it. And remember, if you're away from Canada right now and still want to tune in via Sky or Hayu, then you can take advantage of the VPN route as described above.

Stream The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 online in Australia