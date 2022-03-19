How to take a screenshot on both an iPhone SE and an iPhone with Face ID

Taking screenshots on an iPhone has always been straightforward, but since the launch of the iPhone X, the method to do this has changed somewhat, especially when compared to the recent iPhone SE 3.

While the method of using two buttons to take a screenshot is the same with every iPhone model, the specific buttons can differ, depending on which model you have. But there are also accessibility options that can do the same function, which we'll be guiding you through.

You may want to take a screenshot to share on WhatsApp or Instagram for example, or as something to use for a work assignment. But the screenshots are always displayed in high-resolution, so there's little chance of the quality being downgraded.

But keep in mind, if you're wanting to take a screenshot of a movie through a subscription service like Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus, you'll be greeted with a black screen due to licensing rights.

Taking a screenshot on an iPhone X and later

(Image credit: TechRadar)

While the first iteration of the iPhone debuted in 2007, until the iPhone X in 2017, the only way to take a screenshot was either with two buttons, or through an accessibility shortcut.

However there's a relatively new method of taking a screenshot which so far applies to:

To do this, press Power + Volume Up together, and if done correctly, a screenshot will appear in the bottom left corner of your iPhone.

You can use the 'Mark Up' feature to crop the image or draw something onto it if you wish, otherwise it will automatically save into your 'Screenshots' album in the Photos app.

Taking a screenshot on an iPhone SE 3 and older

(Image credit: TechRadar)

You may still be using an iPhone 8 and lower, or one of the iPhone SE models, including the recently-released iPhone SE (2022).

Instead, there's a slightly different method of taking a screenshot.

Press both the Power + Home Button together, and the same camera snap sound effect will be heard if done correctly, followed by a preview of the image.

This process will be the same as the iPhone X models and later, where you can use the 'Mark Up' feature to crop the image or modify it another way. Once you're done, the image will automatically save into your 'Screenshots' album in the Photos app.

Using 'Accessibility' to take a screenshot in iOS 15.4

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Now that we've gone into the method for hardware, there's also an accessibility feature that can enable you to take a screenshot within iOS, without using any of the buttons.

While you can use the BackTap feature to make it take a screenshot, which requires you to tap the back of the iPhone a number of times, there's another feature that makes the process more straightforward.

Assistive Touch is an accessibility feature that can enable features from a menu that's constantly there, wherever you are on iOS. This has been around since iOS 9, so as long as you have an iPhone that can run this version and above, you'll be able to take a screenshot through this menu, regardless of whether you have an iPhone SE (2016), or a Green iPhone 13.

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch, then turn on Assistive Touch.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Inside this setting at 'Customize Top Level Menu', you can choose certain settings, such as taking screenshots.

Select 'Screenshot', and now, you can take a screenshot through Assistive Touch, wherever you are on iOS.

There's also a setting within Accessibility to make Assistive Touch appear when you want it to, by pressing the Power button three times. This will make it easier to have it appear when you want to, instead of a menu constantly being displayed.

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Accessibility Shortcut, and go to 'Assistive Touch'. When you press the Power button three times, it will appear and disappear at your command.