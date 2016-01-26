How to keep your PC Happy in 2016

It's a very good idea to clean your PC inside and out. A can of compressed air blows dust out of vents, ports and keyboards, while uninstalling unnecessary or unused software can make a huge difference to your PC's performance. You don't have to spend money on software cleaning tools, though, as Windows can do most of it itself using tools such as Disk Cleanup.

You only need additional tools such as CCleaner to spring-clean your system's registry and get shot of unwanted temporary files. You'll get the most benefit from uninstalling unwanted programs, especially ones that start when your PC boots.