How to improve your Windows 10 laptop or tablet's battery life

Windows 10 runs well on all manner of portable devices partly because of its built-in energy saving features. So whether you've upgraded your laptop to Microsoft's latest OS or got yourself a brand new machine, you're going to want to make the most of them.

In this tutorial we'll show you how to set up Windows' power-saving functions to squeeze maximum life out of your laptop's battery.

But first, it's worth familiarising yourself with Flight mode (or Airplane mode) – a quick way to turn off all wireless communications on your PC if you suddenly find your battery very low. Just select the Network icon on the task bar and choose Flight mode to turn it on.

And remember, by unplugging peripherals such as external hard drives and memory sticks when they're not in use, you can save even more power on the road.