Telstra’s early EOFY sale has tasty deals on NBN plans, smartwatches and headphones

Telstra has kicked off its massive end of financial year sale with a heap of early deals that are available until the end of June. This includes a range of great audio products such as headphones and Bluetooth speakers, as well as smartwatches and the telco’s popular NBN plans.

With a monthly saving of AU$15 for the first half-year, now’s a good time to upgrade to one of Telstra’s fastest NBN plans, knocking a neat AU$90 off the price over the course of six months.

For those looking for some noise-cancelling headphones – whether it be over-ear or true wireless – there’s a range of JBL, Jabra and Samsung products on offer. Same goes for the ever-popular Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker.

While there are more deals to come, below we’ve highlighted the best of the bunch so far, but you can also browse the full range of Telstra’s EOFY 2022 deals (opens in new tab) if you want to explore what else is on offer.

Telstra EOFY 2022 early deals

(opens in new tab) Telstra NBN plans | save AU$15p/m for 6 months (opens in new tab) For every Telstra NBN plan (excluding NBN 25), you can save AU$15p/m for the first 6 months, taking a solid AU$90 off the plan over a half-year period. This means the NBN 50 plan starts at the same price as NBN 25 – just AU$80p/m – and for the speed demons among us, NBN 100, 250 and 1000 have the same savings.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) | AU$699 AU$549 (opens in new tab) (save AU$150) Android user looking for a smartwatch? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic might be your answer. Whether it’s making life easier with Google Maps and Google Pay, hooking up your wireless headphones to Spotify, or keeping tabs on your fitness, this smartwatch has you covered. Offer applicable to the black 46mm model.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) | AU$549 AU$399 (opens in new tab) (save AU$150) If you like the sounds of the above Classic but are looking to pay a little less, the standard Galaxy Watch 4 is also reduced. The main point of difference is the Classic's integrated rotating bezel and distinct styling with stainless steel (as opposed to aluminium), so if you can forego that, then you can save a fair chunk. Available in the black and green 44mm configurations.

(opens in new tab) Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker | AU$199 AU$149 (opens in new tab) (save AU$50) This colourful cylinder of fun is one of Australia's most popular Bluetooth speakers for a reason – the UE Boom 3 offers really solid audio for its price and size, and comes in a rugged and waterproof housing, making it ideal for grab-and-go picnics and barbecues. Available in black, blue or purple.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 3 | AU$119 AU$99 (opens in new tab) (save AU$20) If you're just after a super affordable earbud, then the Jabra Elite 3 is a great option with a solid 7 hour battery life (plus an extra 21 in the case). While they don't offer active noise cancelling, they do boast a 'HearThrough' mode which lets you listen to your surroundings without removing the buds – and all for under AU$100. Available in grey and navy.

(opens in new tab) BlueAnt Pump Air Lite | AU$89 AU$49 (opens in new tab) (save AU$40) If the above pair of true wireless earbuds is still a little too steep and you're still not convinced you need a pair, then these buds from Aussie company BlueAnt are under fifty bucks at the moment. They're fairly barebones, but they promise a bass-forward sound in a truly tiny package. Available in black, white and sunset.

(opens in new tab) JBL Live 660NC headphones | AU$249 AU$179 (opens in new tab) (save AU$80) For those that prefer over-ear wireless headphones, the JBL Live 660NC deliver solid sound with their 40mm drivers, up to 50 hours of battery life, and adaptive noise cancelling so you can listen to your tunes or make your calls in peace.

(opens in new tab) Sprout Wireless PowerBank 6,000mAh | AU$120 AU$60 (opens in new tab) (save AU$60) There's plenty of powerbanks on the market, but for those that seek the convenience of being able to wirelessly charge your tech, this 6,000mAh option from Sprout is just what you need. With this sweet half-price discount, the already affordable battery pack is even more enticing, so what's stopping you?