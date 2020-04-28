The best iPhone 11 plans and prices in Australia

Each year, the price of flagship smartphones manages to creep up, but at least with the iPhone 11, you'll be looking on the more affordable side of Apple's latest trio of handsets.

The iPhone 11 doesn't include the third (telephoto) camera or "Super Retina XDR" display that its bigger iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max siblings are packing, but much of what makes the latter handsets great has otherwise been carried over to this one.

Essentially taking over the reins from last year's iPhone XR (although as has become common for Apple, the XR will still be available for the foreseeable future), the iPhone 11 offers an impressive 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, dual 12MP cameras (ultra wide and wide) with Night Mode, and the powerful A13 Bionic chipset, but manages to cut down the price significantly compared to its Pro counterparts.

This makes it ideal for those seeking to have Apple's latest and greatest iPhone, but without necessarily forking out for features they'll never use.

What's it cost?

The iPhone 11 was unveiled by Apple (alongside the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max) and includes three storage options – the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models setting you back AU$1,199, AU$1,279, and AU$1,449 respectively.

While it may be more affordable than its siblings, that certainly doesn't make it a cheap handset – so check out our plans below for what we think are the best-value options.

The iPhone 11 is available in a wide variety of colours – pastel shades of purple, yellow, and green, as well as black, white, and the return of product(RED).

Editor's Choice: Best value iPhone 11 plan

iPhone 11 64GB | 60GB data | 12-months Apple Music | AU$96.95 pm After Optus changed its plan structure entirely, this 24-month interest free plan came out on top for the iPhone 11. If you build your own plan, you can choose to drop international talk and text and roaming data to save a few dollars a month. You can also choose to pay off the handset over 12 or 36 months instead if the price adjustment suits you better. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,326.80

Here we have a comparison of six of the best budget plans for the iPhone 11, updated live and ranked by the lowest monthly cost. We've chosen to just look at the 64GB model of the handset, as it's the most affordable, and have included plans that span a 36-month period for an even lower monthly cost.

For those looking for a little more data and included value in their plan, we've set up a tracker for six of the best iPhone 11 plans that include the 256GB version of the handset and at least 100GB of data, sorted by most included data. There'll typically be a few bonus incentives in these premium plans as well, so keep an eye out for them when shopping around.

Find your perfect iPhone 11 plan

If you haven't found anything that suits your needs from the above plans, check out our widget below where you can fully customise, filter and compare all the available plans for the iPhone 11, in any storage size configuration and from any carrier.