Dell EOFY 2020 deals: score a big discount on XPS, Inspiron, Alienware and more

Dell has been making computing hardware for a very long time, and has learnt a thing or two about what it takes to make the best laptops money can buy. Admittedly, the better configurations of most of its devices will cost you a pretty penny, but it’s possible to find them at relatively more affordable prices if you know where, and when, to look.

When to look is during the big sales in Australia, and one of them during EOFY. The end-of-financial-year sales means Dell will be looking to get rid of a lot of old stock to make way for fresh machines, and will be discounting many of its excellent laptops, 2-in-1s, gaming beasts, desktop PCs and monitors. Better yet, if you’re using them for work, the devices become tax deductible and you can add a tad more to your pocket in the form of your tax returns.

Shopping for a Dell laptop, however, could get a little overwhelming if you aren’t entirely sure of what you’re after, given there are three different ranges to choose from.

The Inspiron line has entry- to mid-grade laptops while Dell’s flagship-level power comes from the XPS range. Then there’s Alienware – a Dell company dedicated to making gaming laptops. Each comes with dedicated graphics chips and a beefy processor to provide the grunt needed to run most games.

So, no matter what you’re after, TechRadar’s Australian team will be on hand all through the month of June, listing the biggest discounts on the best machines right here for you.

When is Dell's EOFY 2020 sale?

EOFY sales typically kick off June 1 and end on the last day of the financial year – June 30.

However, you don’t always need to wait for the tax-time deals to roll around. Dell has weekly sales on its site that offer an average discount of about 20% on a wide range of its machines, including Inspiron and XPS. That said, you’re likely to see bigger discounts during EOFY, if you can hold on for a little while longer.

How to get the best Dell EOFY deals

Shopping for a Dell laptop could get slightly overwhelming if you aren’t entirely sure of what you’re after, given there are four different ranges to choose from, each with a multitude of jargon associated with it. While we’ll be around to help you find the best options, it’s a good idea to draw up a list of what you want from a laptop before the EOFY 2020 sale begins.

Take note of any Dell machine that may have caught your eye prior to the discounts becoming available – this could help narrow down your deal-hunting and ensure you’re more successful at grabbing the Dell device you really want, not to mention making it a lot quicker to do so as well.

It might also stop you from blowing cash on impulse buys which you may regret later.

To find out more on what to look for in a laptop, take a look at the little guide we’ve put together in our dedicated best EOFY laptop deal page, taking you through the core components that forms a powerful machine and helping you make sense of some of the computing jargon.

Dell EOFY 2020 deals: what to expect this year

We’ve had our finger on the pulse of Dell’s EOFY deals for a few years now, and can make a few predictions on what you can expect from this year’s offers.

If you’re after the latest XPS machine, it might be hard to find a configuration with more than a 15% discount. However, if you’re willing to opt for last year’s flagship, then you could get a bigger 20% discount.

However, if you don’t need the good looks and powerful performance of the XPS, then chances are you will see up to 40% off on a wide range of Inspiron devices, making the top-tier configuration a lot more affordable than before. Dell has, on occasion, offered higher discounts on its Inspiron range, although they are quite rare.

If it’s a gaming beast you’re after, then keep an eye on the Alienware range. Last year, the m17 gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU, a Core i7 and 16GB of memory saw a very respectable 30% discount, and we’re hoping we see something similar again this time around, if not better. If you aren’t a serious gamer needing the kind of power the Alienware m17 can offer, then Dell’s own G5 and G7 laptops will see similar discounts, but with slightly less powerful components – these might suit the budget conscious more than the Alienware range.

PC gamers will be able to upgrade their monitors as, if last year was any indication, you could save up to 30% off on a Dell gaming monitor.

In the meantime, here are more laptop options to consider: