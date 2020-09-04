The best iPhone 11 Pro Max plans and prices in Australia

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is Apple’s most ambitious smartphone to date. It offers the highest specs of any iPhone on the market, but that also means it has the premium price tag to match.

What you’ll find here is a high-end Super Retina OLED display that stretches 6.5-inches, an A13 Bionic chip and an enhanced battery to take you through the day. While the 'Max' size won’t be for everyone, there’s little doubt that Apple has gone big in every way.

There’s also huge upgrades to the camera. That includes three lenses on the back, each with a 12MP sensor – there’s a wide-angle, a telephoto and a new ultra-wide lens. Video recording has also been taken up a notch, so you’re able to capture footage in 4K.

So let’s cut to the chase, here are our plan recommendations – you can find full details on why we've selected these below:

What the iPhone 11 Pro Max offers is plenty of power and a three-camera setup with excellent low light shooting capabilities, all encased in a lovely-looking smartphone. But when it comes down to it, it’s an upgraded iPhone 11 Pro, and the minor improvements may not be worth it for some.

While it makes reams of advances over the popular iPhone 11, the Pro Max model remains the option for those looking to go all out on one of the world’s best smartphones.

With the iPhone 12 just around the corner, now could be a great time to pick up the iPhone 11 Pro Max, particularly with some of the great offers available at the moment.

We’ve assessed all the iPhone 11 Pro Max plans from the major Aussie telcos, and highlighted our best picks below. To see everything that’s on offer, you can also check out our live deal trackers.

Best budget iPhone 11 Pro Max plan

iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB | 50GB data | 24 months | AU$103.70 per month (first 12 months, then AU$113.70) Vodafone is offering some ace deals across its mobile plans, and if you’re looking for a budget option, this is the one we’d recommend. That’s because you’ll pay AU$103.70 each billing for your first year, when you pair the handset with a 'AU$45 Red Plus Plan'. This contract will see you save AU$10 a month for the first year (AU$120 total), and we suggest it because it’s AU$5 cheaper than you’d pay on the 10GB 'AU$40 Red Plus Plan', except you’ll get much more data. Once you’ve had the phone for a year, your monthly bill will increase by AU$10 to AU$113.70, but you can move down to a cheaper plan anytime to avoid some of that. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,608.80View Deal

Best-value iPhone 11 Pro Max plan

iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB | 60GB data | 24 months | AU$108.70 per month (first 12 months, then AU$118.70) If you’re looking for great value, consider pairing the iPhone Pro Max (64GB) with Vodafone’s 'AU$50 Red Plus Plan'. You’ll pay a discounted rate of AU$108.70 a month for your first year, which will save you AU$120 all up. After that, your monthly bill will return to the regular AU$118.70, but that still shakes out to be the best-value plan you can get from a major telco. You’ll get 60GB of data a month, plus unlimited calls and text to standard numbers in Australia. Adding to the value, Vodafone will also throw in a 1-year subscription to Amazon Prime for free, worth AU$6.99 per month (AU$83.88 total). Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,728.80View Deal

Best premium iPhone 11 Pro Max plan