iPhone 12 Pro Max plans and prices: the best deals in Australia

With a title such as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, you can expect a price that will reflect the name. Though just because it’s the best Apple has to offer, it doesn’t mean you have to be completely out of pocket.

We’ve looked at Telstra, Optus and Vodafone to recommended the top plans below, or you can jump ahead by clicking on these links:

Current iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

We’ll go into detail for our plan recommendations shortly, but first we’ll let you know about some excellent deals on the iPhone 12 Pro Max to mark its recent launch. These are the current offers you should know about before choosing your phone plan:

Compare iPhone 12 Pro Max plans

Best-value iPhone 12 Pro Max plan

Best premium iPhone 12 Pro Max plan

iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) | 200GB data | 24 months | AU$143.12p/m Apple’s ultra-premium phone deserves an equally premium plan, and once again, we’re going with Optus. If you’re looking at the 256GB version of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, we’d suggest pairing it with the telco’s AU$59 'Large 200GB' plan. Optus has doubled the data on its Large and Extra Large plans, so you’ll get a solid 200GB for your first year, before it reverts back to the standard 100GB. We like this plan because it offers a huge amount of data for a reasonable cost, and gets you access to a good 5G network. Total cost over 24 months is AU$3,434.88View Deal

Cheap iPhone 12 Pro Max plans

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is a pricey phone, but if you want to pick it up on the cheap, you’ll be looking at the 128GB model. Here are the most affordable options from the three major telcos – note that on Optus and Vodafone, you'll be paying the handset off over 36 months:

More iPhone 12 Pro Max plans

Outright iPhone 12 Pro Max prices

As you’d imagine, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has some seriously hefty outright costs. Are you sitting down? Good. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost you AU$1,849 for the smallest storage model with 128GB onboard. Jump to 256GB and it’s AU$2,019 or go for the full 512GB and it’ll be AU$2,369.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max comes in Graphite, Silver, Gold or Pacific Blue. Purchasing any of the new iPhone 12s will also let you redeem one year of Apple TV Plus for free.

With most of your money likely reserved for the phone you’ll want a nice affordable SIM-only plan to go with it.

iPhone 12 Pro Max review

iPhone 12 Pro Max review in brief Apple's ultimate screen to back its best camera yet Screen size: 6.7-inches | Resolution: 2778 x 1284 | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP | OS: iOS 14 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB | Battery: 3,687mAh | Weight: 226g Excellent screen Better battery life Powerful camera The most expensive iPhone

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is a huge evolution for Apple. Not only does it offer a massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, but it’s also backed by 5G connectivity and the next-gen A14 Bionic chip. Not to mention you can capture video in Dolby Vision quality.

The camera story continues as those three 12MP lenses offer ultra wide, wide and telephoto shooting. There’s a 5x optical zoom range, much more light for Night Mode snaps and a new level of focus thanks to a LiDAR scanner.

The Ceramic Shield should make this phone tougher and looking good for longer. But these advances mean a price that’s seriously high-end too. So it’s important you find the best deal if you want to save a bit for a MagSafe case or MagSafe charger too.

Read our full iPhone 12 Pro Max review

iPhone 12 Pro Max FAQ

iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max? With four devices in the iPhone 12 range, there’s plenty of choice available to you. Though if you’re considering the Pro Max, it’s unlikely the 12 or 12 mini are on your radar. Instead, the choice will boil down to the 12 Pro or the 12 Pro Max. These two devices are quite similar and most of the differences are small, mostly coming down to size and battery capacity. In the 12 Pro, you’ll find the same number of camera lenses, 5G capability, A14 Bionic processor and lots of other features. However, it’s smaller in size at 6.1-inches, which is dwarfed by the 12 Pro Max’s 6.7-inches. On top of that, the Pro has a battery capacity of 2,815mAh compared to the Pro Max’s 3,687mAh. There’s also a AU$150 price difference between the base model 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. Keep these factors in mind when you’re weighing up your options, and if cost if your biggest concern, perhaps consider that the Pro could be the better-value option for you.

What makes the iPhone 12 Pro Max stand out? The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most powerful iPhone on the market. As with the other iPhone 12 handsets, it’s 5G-enabled, comes with Apple’s MagSafe technology and is super-powered by the A14 Bionic chip. Where the iPhone 12 Pro Max gets the edge is its long battery life, as its bigger chassis can fit in a larger battery. Other points are won with its large 6.7-inch OLED display and like the Pro, its third camera lens – a feature missing on the mini and iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 5x optical zoom range, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro goes up to 4x. It also has the largest pixel density of all of the handsets.

Do I get any accessories with the iPhone 12 Pro Max? Starting with the iPhone 12 range, Apple has stripped out the charging block and headphones that would typically come inside the box. This means all you’re now getting is the phone, the charging cable and the instructions. Apple has stated that this is due to environmental concerns, with the tech giant trying to reduce its footprint. However, this means that if this is your first iPhone, or you don’t have any charging blocks lying around, you’ll have to buy one separately. The same goes for headphones.

Is the iPhone 12 Pro Max worth its price tag? This entirely depends on what you want from a phone. Yes... it is very expensive, but if you want the best that Apple has to offer, that price tag will be justified. It gets you the biggest battery, best screen, most powerful processor and an excellent camera setup. With that in mind, the price tag is going to be good value if that’s what you want – Apple’s best. If you don’t consider those top-of-the-line specs necessary, the iPhone 12 Pro or even iPhone 12 could be much better options. Don’t expect a price drop anytime soon either. Realistically, we would imagine the iPhone 12 Pro Max is going to be pretty much the same price all the way up to the release of Apple’s next collection of phones.