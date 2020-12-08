Best iPhone 12 mini plans and prices in Australia

The iPhone 12 mini is finally available to buy in Australia, and as both the cheapest and smallest of the iPhone 12 family, the mini stands out from the rest. It’s rather unique in the market more generally, as it’s the smallest and most powerful 5G phone available at just 5.4-inches.

Here we’ll be weighing up how this scaled-down phone compares to the rest of the range, or you can skip ahead with the links below:

Current iPhone 12 mini deals

Before we get into our plan recommendations, we want to highlight the great deals available on the iPhone 12 mini to mark its recent launch. These are the current offers you should know about before choosing your phone plan:

Compare iPhone 12 mini plans

Best-value iPhone 12 mini plan

Best premium iPhone 12 mini plan

iPhone 12 mini (64GB) | 200GB data | 24 months | AU$108.95p/m Again, we think Optus offers the best plan for the iPhone 12 mini if you want lots of data. Optus is doubling the data you’ll get on its Large and Extra Large plans, which means you’ll get a massive 200GB for your first 12 months, before it drops back to the usual 100GB. You’ll also get Optus Sport for the life of your plan, and access to the telco’s 5G network. Be sure to check where it’s available. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,614.80View Deal

Cheap iPhone 12 mini plans

If you want to pick up the iPhone 12 mini at the lowest price point, you’ll be looking at the 64GB model. Here are the most affordable options from the three major telcos – note that on Optus and Vodafone, you'll be paying the handset off over 36 months:

More iPhone 12 mini plans

Outright iPhone 12 mini prices

If you have the means to buy the 12 mini upfront, buying the phone outright might just be one of the cheapest ways to get it. Prices start at AU$1,199 for the 64GB model, but bump up to AU$1,279 if you want the 128GB version and go up again to AU$1,449 for the 256GB model.

It’s available in comes in black, white, blue, green or Product Red. Purchasing any of the new iPhone 12s will also let you redeem one year of Apple TV Plus for free.

Despite being the cheapest of the four iPhone 12 handsets, that’s still pricey. With that in mind, investing in a cheap SIM-only deal can help you with the overall cost.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: which device is for you?

iPhone 12 mini review

iPhone 12 mini review in brief Small and 5G ready Screen size: 5.4-inches | Resolution: 2340 x 1080 | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | OS: iOS 14 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB / 128GB / 256GB | Battery: 2,227mAh | Weight: 133g New improved processor High-end camera 5G-enabled Might be too small for some

In a world where smartphones keep getting bigger, the iPhone 12 mini is unique. It sits at just 5.4-inches, but uses the same high-end Super Retina display as the rest of the iPhone 12 family.

Despite its size and lower price tag, the iPhone 12 mini is still able to offer 5G capability, Apple’s new MagSafe feature, the upgraded A14 Bionic chip and even the Dolby Vision technology found in the rest of the iPhone 12 range and nowhere else.

For those who like small phones, this is likely going to be the best choice out there for you.

Read our full iPhone 12 mini review

iPhone 12 mini FAQ

Is the iPhone 12 mini the best value of the four new iPhones? It’s the cheapest of the four, but whether you consider it good value really depends on what you’re looking for. The iPhone 12 mini is the most affordable because of its petite sizing, and therefore smaller battery, that means it has the worst battery life of the bunch. The other largest omission is the camera setup, as the mini lacks the telephoto lens found on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, it still has 5G, the same high-powered processor and the same camera array as the iPhone 12. Other than a smaller body and battery, the 12 mini has basically every feature the iPhone 12 has. With this in mind, if you like small devices then yes, this will easily be the best value of the four new iPhone 12 devices. If you find small phones a bit fiddly, consider the iPhone 12 instead.

Is the iPhone 12 mini the best-value small phone? It depends on how much you need from a phone. Yes, the iPhone 12 mini is small, and very likely the best phone of its size. However, its impressive spec sheet means it’s also probably the most expensive small phone on the market. The mini’s value lies in squeezing a top-notch spec sheet into a small package, and it’ll likely appeal to those who don’t like larger handsets. Or those who like the iPhone 12 range, but don’t want to spend too much on it. Despite their size, if you compare the mini and the iPhone SE, they don’t have much in common. Those who are looking to spend a less will find the SE is much better value.

What accessories come with the iPhone 12 mini? Apple’s boxes are a lot lighter than they used to be. That’s because Apple has removed the charging block and the headphones that would normally come in the box, starting with the iPhone 12 range. This means inside the box you’ll get the phone, the charging cable and the instructions. Apple has stated the move was due to environmental concerns, and it hopes this will help reduce its carbon footprint. If this is your first iPhone, or you don’t have any charging blocks lying around, you’ll have to buy one separately. The same goes for headphones if you need a new pair.

Does the iPhone 12 mini have the same specs as the other iPhone 12 devices? Yes... and no. It depends on which other handset from the iPhone 12 family you’re comparing it to. For the most part, the iPhone 12 mini shares the same specs as the iPhone 12. It has the same 5G connectivity, the same camera setup, MagSafe features and a tough glass back. However, it has the smallest screen and battery life of the lot, the lowest pixel density on the screen, and compared to the Pro and Pro Max, one less camera lens. All four of the iPhone 12 devices have a lot in common, sharing most of the same specs overall.