Best noise-cancelling earbuds: the top wireless earbuds to block out the world

Noise-cancelling earbuds are a relatively new technology, but they have quickly become one of the best ways to enjoy your music and block out the annoying sound of the outside world without the bulk of over-ear headphones.

Not too long ago, noise-cancelling earbuds were decidedly inferior to their over-ear counterparts; nowadays, they’re an excellent form factor in their own right, and the best noise-cancelling earbuds can give even the best noise-cancelling headphones a run for their money.

That’s thanks to popular true wireless earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM3 and the Apple AirPods Pro, which have helped to popularize the technology and convince us that compact in-ear headphones can offer active noise cancellation to rival over-ear cans.

The market’s growing all the time, too. In fact, we’ve been hearing a steady stream of rumors about the follow-ups to the aforementioned buds; the so-called Sony WF-1000XM4 and Apple AirPods Pro 2 are said to be launching this year, and are expected to come with active noise cancellation and impressive battery specs.

While the best noise-cancelling earbuds tend to be pricier than their non-ANC peers, you don’t have to spend a small fortune – budget wireless earbuds like the EarFun Air Pro are proof of that.

With all those different models to choose from, finding the best noise-cancelling earbuds for your needs can be tricky. That’s why we’ve put together this handy guide, ranking the best noise-cancelling earbuds we’ve tested ourselves, examining everything from value for money to audio performance.

Our top picks

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy in 2021, hands down.

That's because the Sony WF-1000XM3 manage to offer a level of noise-cancellation that's exceedingly good for a pair of earbuds – they won't offer the same isolation as a pair of over-ear headphones, but it's a worthy trade off for that sleeker form factor.

Sony has really knocked the ball out of the park with the WF-1000XM3, with fist-pumping musicality and a sleek design.

Battery life is above average, and that compact charging case is pretty slick too. Constantly improving, a recent update has brought volume control to the buds themselves, as well as support for Amazon Alexa.

These earbuds might be getting even better in the near future, too; on March 5, the earbuds briefly appeared on the Qualcomm website, suggesting that the Sony WF-1000XM3 could be about to get aptX HD support – and therefore, support for Hi-Res Audio.

Read more: Sony WF-1000XM3 review

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

The sound quality, battery life, and design of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are truly brilliant – and they're a really good alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM3, particularly if you prefer a more flashy design when it comes to the best noise-cancelling earbuds for you.

We did find that those with smaller ears sometimes find them a little uncomfortable, however, and their high price just stops them from taking the top spot of this round up.

Otherwise? Sennheiser has pretty much knocked it out of the park with these earbuds, offering great noise cancellation alongside smart looks and stunning sound.

Read more: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review

(Image credit: Bose)

It’s Bose’s second attempt at a set of true wireless headphones, and the QuietComfort Earbuds are leaps and bounds better than the older SoundSport Free. Not only is the design a lot better, but the noise cancellation is also exemplary. Sound quality is also really very good – albeit a touch less bassy as compared to Sony – with superb clarity. They’re incredibly comfortable and well balanced too, despite their bulky form factor.

Read more: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Apple AirPods Pro The perfect earbuds... for Apple fans Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 5.4g Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz Drivers: N/A Driver type: Dynamic Sensitivity: N/A Impedance: N/A Battery life (on-board): Up to 5 hours Battery life (charging case): 24 hours Wireless range: N/A NFC: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS AU $198 View at Ebay AU $299.99 View at Kogan.com Prime AU $304 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good noise cancellation + Better fit than AirPods (2019) Reasons to avoid - More expensive than better rivals - USB-C charging cable in box

Apple's noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro, deliver a much better fit and an improved design compared to the original AirPods.

However, at $249 / £249 / AU$399, they’re pretty pricey too, and as such can’t be called the very best true wireless earbuds in terms of value for money – but they may be the best true wireless earbuds for Apple fans.

These snug-fitting earbuds offer a great sound, and the additional microphones provide strong noise-cancelling (particularly when commuting), as well as a useful Transparency mode, which really does let the outside world in.

Read more: Apple AirPods Pro review

(Image credit: Earfun)

5. Earfun Air Pro A mostly brilliant and sonically balanced set of budget buds Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 5.3g Frequency response: N/A Drivers: 10mm composite dynamic Battery life (on-board): 9 hours (earbuds) 23 hours (charging case) TODAY'S BEST DEALS AU $175.90 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Pleasing audio balance + Effective noise cancellation Reasons to avoid - No app for EQ adjustments - Case is a little bulky

On their own merits, the Earfun Air Pro buds are accomplished, but against the competition at this price point they shine. Amid a sea of similarly priced efforts on Amazon, they stand out thanks to their superior design and excellent audio chops, and show a high level of competence in almost all other areas. If it weren’t for slightly fiddly gesture controls and – in our experience at least – a slightly uncomfortable fit, these would immediately earn our wholehearted recommendation.

As it stands, these noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are an excellent choice for most, offering a blend of useful features and strong performance that should make them popular with commuters in particular.

Read more: Earfun Air Pro review

(Image credit: Jabra)

While they don’t quite cut it like their predecessors the Jabra Elite Active 75t buds do owing to a slightly bulkier design, the Elite 85t deliver impressive performance thanks to some great audio quality, effective noise cancellation and decent battery life.

Audio has been vastly improved thanks to a new pair of 12mm in-built speakers, which are twice the size of those on the 75t buds and offer a wider and more well-balanced soundstage. This, alongside even deeper bass, adds more depth to your favorite tunes.

Read more: Jabra Elite 85t review

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony's latest true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-SP800N, are a triple-threat. They’re IP55-rated to be sweatproof and dustproof, but they’re also pretty good for commuters because they have active noise cancellation built in – which is rare for a workout pair of earbuds – and work well for demanding music lovers thanks to their support for Sony’s new spatial audio format, 360 Reality Audio.

They can be a little uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time, however, and the bass is bit muddy for our liking – still, these true wireless earbuds are well worth a look.

Read more: Sony WF-SP800N review

8. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung’s best yet... but not the peak of perfection Specifications Acoustic Design: Closed Weight: 6.3g Frequency Response: 20 - 20,000 Hz Drivers: Dynamic 2-way drivers Battery Life: 5 hours (earbuds) 13 hours (charging case) TODAY'S BEST DEALS AU $190 View at Ebay AU $217.99 View at Kogan.com Prime AU $236.72 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + IPX7 waterproof + Basic noise cancellation + Simple touch controls Reasons to avoid - Flat, cramped sound - No Google Assistant / Siri support - Bulge out of the ear

The latest true wireless buds from Samsung are a big step up from the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offer better sound and microphone quality with multipoint pairing and spatial audio support.

It's worth nothing that they don’t offer the same level of noise cancellation as over-ear headphones or the sound quality of some of the other high-end earbuds on this list, but for their price they offer just enough of both to be competitive and deserving of a place on our best wireless earbuds list.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review