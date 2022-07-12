Prime Day monitor deals 2022: all the early sales going right now

Prime Day monitor deals are live, with big savings on major brands like Acer, BenQ, Dell, Samsung, and more. We're pulling together all the biggest discounts we can find to help you get the monitor you need for less on Prime Day 2022.

Our seasoned computing staff is hot on the trail of the steepest discounts on the best monitors, whether you're looking for a display for business, gaming, or content creation.

We've broken down the latest offers by country (US and UK) and categorized everything by price so you can go right to monitor deals that fit your budget. So, no matter where you are, you can get the best deal on the monitor that best suits your needs for less.

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to have the access to the best Prime Day monitor deals, but if you're not a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime (opens in new tab). If you don't want to stay a member after Prime Day, you can cancel before the 30 days are up.

There are also going to be plenty of other sales from rival retailers like Best Buy, Currys, and more where you don't need a membership to take advantage of them, and we'll be rounding up any monitor deals we find on this page as well.

So let's dig in and show you the best Prime Day monitor deals we've found so far.

The best Prime Day monitor deals in the US

US Prime Day monitors deals under $200

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx (27-inch, 2560 x 1440, 170Hz) - $299 $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Getting a good gaming monitor at a good price is tough but with this sale you can land a good quality one for under $250. A solid 27-inches and 170Hz refresh rate makes this a great buy for the cost. There are other models of this gaming monitor on sale as well, including curved variations, though this is the cheapest one. It's best to play around with the configurations and see what works best.

(opens in new tab) Acer KG251Q Jbmidpx (24.5-inch, 1920 x 1080, 165Hz) - $199 $152 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Acer also has a solid monitor for a lower price, if you're looking for something a bit smaller but with a still respectable 165Hz refresh rate. The discount putting it at under $155 makes the deal even sweeter.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G27QC A (27-inch, 2560 x 1440, 165Hz) - $321 $218 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For less than $220, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better quality gaming monitor. At 27-inches and a 165Hz refresh rate, this high-quality monitor will match most gaming setups well and for a lovely price.

(opens in new tab) LG 27GL83A-B (27-inch, 2560 x 1440, 144Hz) - $379 $363 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The LG 27GL83A-B is great for gamers on a budget who also want a good quality monitor. Though it's a bit lower in quality than the Gigabyte monitors, the LG brand version is still a good pick for those looking for performance.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte M32Q (32-inch, 2560 x 1440, 165Hz) - $499 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you need a larger size and the same quality as the G27QC A, the Gigabyte M32Q is a great step up. And now that it's on sale for almost $350, this is the perfect opportunity to grab a gaming monitor with a solid refresh rate and resolution.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro XZ342CK (34-inch, 3440 x 1440, 144Hz) - $449 $389 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Curved gaming monitors are all the rage but it's difficult to find one for a good price. Thanks to this sizable discount you can nab this huge 34-inch screen for less than $400.

US Prime Day monitor deals under $400

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB323U GPbmiiphzx (32-inch, 2560 x 1440, 170Hz) - $545 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Looking for something a bit more premium? This Acer Predator gaming monitor has been discounted by almost $200 and sports a huge 32-inches with a 170Hz refresh rate. If you want a high-quality monitor then this is a great place to start.

US Prime Day monitor deals over $400

(opens in new tab) BenQ EX3410R ultrawide curved gaming monitor (34" WQHD, 144Hz, 1ms) $634 $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $135 - One of the best ultrawide curved gaming monitors on the market just got better with a huge price cut from Amazon Prime Day. With a gorgeous ultrawide 1440p resolution at 144HZ and 1ms response rate, this monitor even comes with built in speakers that are actually good. It's a great value at MSRP, but at 21% off, this monitor is a Must-Buy.

More monitor deals on Prime Day at other retailers

The best Prime Day monitor deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro VG240Ybmiix: £349.99 £249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100: If you're not a fan of gaming on a small display then this Acer Nitro VG240Ybmiix could be just what you need. There are a few configurations to choose from, but this particular deal will save you almost 30% on the 27-inch QHD model rocking a 170Hz refresh rate, which should give you an edge over your opponents in competitive battle royales and shooters.

Prime Day laptop deals under £300

Prime Day laptop deals under £600

(opens in new tab) Acer ET322QKwmiipx (32-inch, 4K, 165Hz, 4ms) - £399 £343 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Acer gaming monitor features a 4K, 165Hz IPS panel for the fastest gameplay at spectacular resolution. The pixel response is only 4ms, so its not the best for competitive esports, but for everyday gaming, this is perfect.

Prime Day laptop deals over £600

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB323QKNV 31.5-inch (4K, 144Hz, 2ms) - £949 £699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Acer Predator gaming monitor is pricey even on sale, but with a 4K 144Hz panel and 2ms pixel response, this is a speedy, great looking monitor at nearly every level.

More monitor deals on Prime Day at other retailers

Prime Day monitor deals: FAQs

Do you need Amazon Prime for Prime Day monitor deals?

In order to take advantage of the best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Fortunately, Amazon usually offers a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) leading up to Prime Day to ensure the largest possible customer base for Prime Day. So, if you're just looking to get the best deals possible, you can sign up now and cancel it after Prime Day if you're not interested in keeping the Prime membership — just don't forget to cancel before the 30 days are up, otherwise you'll be charged for the first month of membership.

There are also going to be plenty of Prime Day deals for non-Prime members, but these deals won't be as good as what Prime members get. Other major retailers are running sales right now to capitalize on consumer interest, and you won't need to be a member of anything to take advantage of those.