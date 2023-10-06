Kia teases promising new EV models ahead of imminent launch event

Kia has released a teaser image (above) ahead of its upcoming Future EV Vision event that is due to take place in Yeoju, Korea next week.

In said image, we see five models lined up, with the clear silhouettes of the EV6, which is currently on sale, as well as the upcoming EV9, which will sit at the top of Kia’s range as a large, family-sized electric SUV with room to seat seven.

In the middle of the dark teaser image, we also get a glimpse at the EV5, which has already been revealed in early forms and will offer a similar shape and style to the EV9, but in a more compact package. It looks set to take on the likes of Ford’s Explorer in North American markets. More detailed specification of the EV5 model is expected from the event.

What’s more, it looks like a compact crossover is due for reveal - potentially badged EV3 - while a swooping saloon sits next to it. Could this be Kia’s upcoming Tesla rival in a bid to pinch sales from the brand?

Understandably, information is still thin on the ground, but Kia says the event will mark the beginning of what will become an annual tradition, where the Korean company opens its doors to the world in order to show off new electric models, concepts, and technologies, as well as "solidifying the brand as a leader in sustainable mobility".

What can we expect to see?

Kia stated during a recent investor day that it plans to achieve an annual EV sales goal of 1.6 million units by 2030 and, like many other manufacturers, it plans to phase out internal combustion engines and become a "leader" in sustainable transport.

This will manifest itself in a £200m ($244m) investment over the next five years and the results will see 15 new electric models by 2027, with some of the upcoming launches boasting a whole host of new technology, including a full digital cockpit that was unveiled on the EV5 recently.