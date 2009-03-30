AirPhones review

It's a tad harsh on your iPhone's battery, but adds a handy string to your iPhone's bow

Wireless headphones can be pricey, however, so we're glad to see this £3 app that turns your iPhone or iPod touch into a wireless audio receiver.

Just plug in some headphones or dock and your iPhone is a speaker set.

It needs a server app to run on an Intel Mac or, soon, a PowerPC Mac and PC, but once that's running they discover each other automatically. It claims to need a Core Duo, but we had it running on a 1.5GHz Intel Core Solo with only a little stuttering, when changing volume with the slider.

There were occasional latency problems, too, but this was only noticeable when watching video.