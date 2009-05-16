Logitech WiLife Indoor Video Security Master System review

A good home security system that will notify you of intruders as well as showing you who they are so you don't actually get your partner arrested for letting themselves in

Each version of the Logitech WiLife Security System is modular and capable of supporting up to six cameras. The hardware might be pricey, but the appeal of this Logitech system is undoubtedly its ease of use.

Once the software has been installed, the cameras are effortlessly networked using HomePlug Powerline technology.

Footage can be viewed at 640 x 480 at 15fps. Without paying any more, you can set up a camera to detect motion and to notify you by SMS or email. You can opt to receive a status update, a JPEG snapshot or a video clip. You can also log in to view your cameras remotely over the web.

The system works well, but it has its limitations. There are no zoom, tilt or pan options in the basic package.

A £49 yearly subscription adds some advanced features such as live desktop notifications and 50MB of online video storage, but things soon add up: a three-camera system will cost over £750.

