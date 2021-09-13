Eufy RoboVac X8 review

The Eufy RoboVac X8 is a powerful robot vacuum that’s packed with plenty of new intelligent features to make it more user friendly and better at mapping and navigating your home. It’s Eufy’s most expensive robot vacuum to date, but it’s simple to use and worth the investment.

One-minute review

Eufy by Anker is a big name in smart home tech, having entered the market in 2016. As well as offering a range of home security products, the brand also has an array of floorcare products too and has secured its place as one of the go-to robot vacuum manufacturers.

The Eufy RoboVac X8 is the brand’s latest and most advanced model with Dual-Cyclone technology, and Eufy claims the twin turbines ensure increased suction for a better clean. The robot vacuucum also comes equipped with a LiDAR sensor and will learn the layout of your home so it knows exactly which room it’s cleaning and the most efficient path to take. It also uses AI just like Eufy's best home security cameras and video doorbells, however on the X8, this is to detect and avoid obstacles when vacuuming.

The Eufy RoboVac X8 has a 0.15 gallon / 0.6 liter dust canister and compresses the debris as it enters the canister to ensure as much as possible can be collected before the robot vacuum needs emptying, and it won't fly around as much during emptying either. The rechargeable battery lasts for 180 minutes, and on top of that the Boost IQ feature, will automatically increase the suction level when it detects carpet.

At $599.99/ £449.99, the RoboVac X8 is one of Eufy’s most expensive robot vacuums, but it's still considerably cheaper than models from Ecovacs, Roomba, and Neato. It’s perfect for busy but uncluttered houses where it’ll have the space to move around freely on a regular basis ensuring clean floors with minimal effort.

Eufy RoboVac X8 price and availability

List price: $599.99/ £449.99

The Eufy RoboVac X8 will set you back $599.99/ £449.99 and is available direct from Eufy. It will also be released in Australia but Eufy has yet to confirm the details.

Eufy also offers the Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid which is a 2-in-1 mop and vacuum and available for $649.99/ £499.99.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Design

Laser mapping and navigation

0.15-gallon / 0.6-liter dust container

Four suction levels

The Eufy RoboVac X8 has a laser distance sensor that sticks up higher than the rest of the vacuum and at 3.7inches/ 9.5cm in height, it can’t fit under furniture with low clearance like some other models. However, with a diameter of 13.8 inches/ 35cm., it’s still a relatively compact robot vacuum.

TheEufy RoboVac X8 has laser mapping and navigation which it utilizes to take the most efficient cleaning path around your home, and can even store maps of multiple floors, so it always knows exactly where in the property it is cleaning. There’s also a spot clean function, which intensively cleans a 4.9 x 4.9 ft/ 1.5m x 1.5m square - perfect if there’s been a spill.

The 0.15-gallon / 0.6-liter dust container is easy to remove and empty which Eufy recommends doing after every use, but it utilizes UltraPack technology to compact the debris as much as possible, so you shouldn’t need to empty it as often. The dust container also houses the washable high-performance filter, which is easy to remove and clean when emptying the dust and you’ll need to wash it regularly for optimum performance.

Unlike many other robot vacuums, the Eufy RoboVac X8 only has one rotating side brush, but it always positions itself so that this is brushing against the edge of the room, there’s also a spare brush included in the box.

The four suction power levels include pure, power, turbo and max, and a BoostIQ setting which can be selected to allow the vacuum to automatically boost suction power depending on floor type. It’s available in black or white.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Performance

Methodical approach to cleaning rooms

Pick-up isn’t 100%

Intelligent features make it very versatile

The Eufy RoboVac X8 requires very little setup and once charged, can start vacuuming even before you’ve set it up on the app. The intelligent laser mapping and route planning means the Eufy RoboVac X8 cleans rooms with a methodical approach that minimizes the chances of areas being missed. However, when we strategically sprinkled oats in various locations, it picked up on average about 80% of the debris. We noticed more of the oats were picked up on carpet than hard floor, this is because on hard floor it sometimes flicked the oats around with the brush without actually sucking them up.

That said, for general dust collection pick-up was very good and this was evident when emptying the dust container. As with most robot vacuums, the Eufy RoboVac X8 performs best when set to clean frequently, which is a departure from the traditional weekly thorough vacuuming that you may be used to if you haven’t had a robot vacuum before.

The vacuum navigates most spaces well, making its way carefully around obstacles, but the height means it doesn’t fit under furniture with low clearance. We were impressed at how well it navigated its way from hard floor onto a thick pile rug, cleaning it with ease. There’s a ton of intelligent features accessed via the app and we found it particularly useful to be able to clean specific rooms and set up no-go zones and boundaries.

Our decibel meter registered 60dB when the robot vacuum was used on Pure – the lowest suction power, which is the same level as when standing 100 ft from an air conditioning unit. It rose to 70dB when used on max suction, which is the equivalent of normal conversation in an office. It’s certainly not the noisiest robot vacuum we’ve tested but it is something to keep in mind if you’re planning to schedule it for night-time cleans.

There is some maintenance required, like emptying the dust container, cleaning sensors, and washing the filter, you’ll also have to replace the brushes periodically but the app keeps track of usage so you can check when to replace these. This small amount of maintenance is insignificant when compared to the time you’ll save by not vacuuming your house every week.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

App

Allows customized cleaning via saved maps

Set cleaning schedules

Control vacuum while away from the house

The Eufy RoboVac X8 is easy to connect to the EufyHome app and provides access to all of the intelligent features, such as the room maps. You can use these maps to choose which rooms you want to be cleaned, create no-go zones or send the robot to a specific location for spot cleaning. You can even watch its cleaning route and see which areas it’s cleaned while it’s in progress.

The app is intuitive to use, and we were also able to create cleaning schedules and start the robovac cleaning even when we weren’t at home. It’s also useful for adjusting the suction power and checking the battery status. It will also integrate with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Battery life

Up to three hours battery life

Battery status displayed in the app

Automatically returns to charging base if battery gets low

Depending on the power level used, the Eufy RoboVac X8 will run for up to three hours before it needs recharging. However, given that it could clean both floors of our two-bedroom house in under an hour, it’s only likely to run out of battery in particularly large houses or if it can’t get back to the charging dock.

It returns automatically to the charging dock when the battery is running low and once charged, will resume cleaning. A full charge takes up to five hours, but as long as the vacuum always returns to the charging dock after use, you’ll barely notice the charging time. The dock needs to be positioned with space around it to make it easy for the vacuum to return.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Should I buy the Eufy RoboVac X8?

Buy it if...

You want to be able to clean specific rooms as required

Once the vacuum has mapped your house, you can use the app to tell it which room or rooms you’d like to be cleaned. This is particularly useful if you use some rooms more than others.

You want to schedule cleaning

The app allows you to create cleaning schedules so that the robot will automatically vacuum at a time and day that suits you, without you even having to remember to switch it on.

You want to create boundaries and no-go zones

Lots of robot vacuums require you to attach boundary strips to the floor to create no-go areas, but with the Eufy RoboVac X8 you can create boundaries and no-go zones in the app.

Don't buy it if..

You have a very cluttered home

The fewer obstacles in your home, the more effective a robot vacuum will be. For most of us, that just means having a tidy up and moving stray cables out of the way, but if your house is very cluttered a robot vacuum might not be for you.

You’re on a budget

This is an expensive robot vacuum and if your budget won’t stretch to it, Eufy also makes more affordable models like the Eufy RoboVac 11S and the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max .

You want an auto-emptying robot vacuum

Unlike Robot vacuums from Roomba and Roborock, the X8 isn't self-emptying. If you really want to outsource the whole chore of vacuuming, then this isn’t the robot vacuum for you.

First reviewed: September 2021