You can now get Huawei P30 deals packed with 100GB of data for just £25 a month

Since the launch of the new and shiny P40 range, Huawei P30 deals have been tumbling down in price. Now at the lowest we've ever seen it, this mid-range handset is an excellent purchase.

And of all the available P30 contracts, Three seems to have the best one right now. You're getting 100GB of data and only having to pay £25 a month to get it. That's a massive drop in cost from when the phone first launched.

And if you had your heart set on the larger and more powerful P30 Pro, this same deal is available there too. Simply pay an extra £7 a month and you can get the same 100GB of data.

That obviously makes these much more affordable options over the newer Huawei P40 deals and still gets you access to the Google services, something that was lost in Huawei's 2020 devices.

The best Huawei P30 deal:

Huawei P30: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £25pm

Here it is, the best pricing currently available on the P30. Yes, you can go cheaper but here you're securing a massive 100GB of data for just £25 a month. On top of that, the only upfront costs you have to pay is a quick £29.

Pay slightly more for the same on the P30 Pro:

Huawei P30 Pro: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £32pm

For those who would rather go all out, the upgrade to the P30 Pro really isn't going to cost you too much. For an additional £7 a month, you can get the same amount of data while owning the more powerful Pro model. View Deal

How good are the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro?

Huawei P30

As we said above, the Huawei P30 is an impressive handset but the thing that really stands out here is the camera. At this price tag, we're happy in saying that this might just be the best camera phone around. With its triple lens set-up featuring a 30x zoom, wide angle, portrait mode and smart AI features, this camera will shine no matter the situation.

Inside the phone, there's a large 3650mAh battery, the processor is incredibly powerful and there's even a headphone jack on board! Yes, the device lacks wireless charging and doesn't have the highest IP rating but those are factors we're more than willing to forgive.



Huawei P30 Pro

When it launched, the Huawei P30 Pro received mass praise as one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that praise aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI photography features and overall impeccable quality, nothing could quite match it.

Backing up the camera is a high-quality infinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words, the Huawei P30 Pro is still to this day one of the best phones out there, even with the arrival of the P40 Pro.

