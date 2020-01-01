Xiaomi teases a new Mi Watch Color smartwatch for 2020

The year 2020 is now upon us, and the gadgets are coming: specifically, a new Mi Watch Color smartwatch device from Xiaomi, which the Chinese tech giant has teased in a short new promo video.

While the video is hardly spilling over with details and specs, it does give us a few ideas about what to expect. For a start, the watch has a circular casing, unlike the squared design of the Mi Watch that debuted a couple of months ago.

We've got two buttons on the right of the dial and what seem to be replaceable straps as well. According to Gadgets360, the color options are going to be black, gold and silver, with a variety of strap choices.

What we don't get from this promo is any idea what software the watch is running – though considering the Mi Watch had Wear OS on board, it would be a surprise if this Color variant didn't.

From the rather vivid 36-second clip that Xiaomi has posted, it looks as though the usual feature set of activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, app notifications and sleep tracking will all be present and correct.

As yet, we don't have any word on pricing – or any news on availability outside of China – but with an on-sale date pegged for January 3, we've only got a couple of days to wait to hear more from Xiaomi.

In the meantime, leaked shots of the retail box posted to social media and spotted by GSMArena show the wearable has a 1.39-inch, 454 x 454 pixel AMOLED display, with a 420mAh battery that Xiaomi is promising can last for an impressive 14 days.

In addition there's water resistance to 50 meters, and NFC and GPS on board. It may well be one of the wearables to watch in 2020, if it comes to your region.

