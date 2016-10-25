Xiaomi has created the coolest-looking phone of 2016

Xiaomi announced the Mi Note 2 today, which looks a lot like a Galaxy Note 7 alternative, but the latest 'concept phone' from the Chinese firm is even more interesting – in fact, it looks insane.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix features a huge 6.4-inch screen, which basically covers the entire front of the phone.

It has a stunning 91.3% screen-to-body ratio too – by comparison the iPhone 7 has a screen-to-body ratio of 65.6%, while the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is higher at 76.1%.

Xiaomi has taken some dramatic design steps to make this possible, including shrinking the 5MP front-facing camera to a sensor 50% smaller than on most other phones.

Something new

There’s also no call speaker – instead Xiaomi has included a technology that employs the acoustics of the phone's ceramic design, which wraps around the back and sides of the device, and uses electrical signals to create the sound in the ear when on a call.

There’s also a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4400mAh battery and 16MP rear camera, proving that this is a top-of-the-line smartphone.

This is the kind of phone that will stop and make people stare in the street – but sadly you won’t be able to get hold of it just yet.

Despite Xiaomi calling it a 'concept phone' it can be bought in China right now for 3499 yuan (about $520, £420, AU$680), with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

If you feel like splashing out, there’s also a more expensive version costing 3999 yuan (about $590, £490, AU$780), which has 6GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a fingerprint sensor and 18-karat gold rims around the camera.

There's currently no word on whether or when the Mi Mix will come to other countries, but we've got our fingers firmly crossed that it does.