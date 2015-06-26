You can buy yourself a personal jetpack next year

Do you have a spare $150,000 laying around? The first commercial jetpack is set to go on sale next year, and that's how much it'll cost.

The Martin Jetpack, on show at the Paris Airshow this week where hoverbikes were also demoe, will be available for commercial purchase starting late 2016.

The brain child of Glenn Martin, the Martin Jetpack has been in development for over 35 years.

The New Zealand-based company already has a refundable deposit system set up for anyone (including individuals or organizations) wanting to get on a waiting list for a Martin Jetpack, but the release date has moved up from 2017 (according to the site) to late 2016.

Aimed for emergencies

The latest P12 model Martin Jetpack can carry up to 120 kilograms (264.5 pounds) and fly for more than 30 minutes at up to 74 kilometers per hour (almost 46 mph). It runs on a V4 200 horsepower petrol engine, which drives two ducted fans, with the ability to reach altitudes of up to 1000 meters (3,280 feet).

Talking to Reuters, Martin Jetpack's Chief Executive Peter Coker said that the jetpack was built with safety in mind from the start, with a composite structure designed to protect the pilot and a ballistic parachute system that can be deployed at even very low altitudes.

Coker also explained the jetpack is aimed towards emergency services like ambulances or the fire services.

"So, for example, in the fire services going around to look at the situational awareness of what's going on, perhaps through water security or even search and rescue on beach patrol, something along those lines," he said.

Though, that doesn't mean you can get yourself one because, well, jetpack!

Via Reuters