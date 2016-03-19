Woz waxes on technology, superheroes and VR at Silicon Valley Comic Con

Steve Wozniak knows how to make an entrance.

Welcoming an eager crowd to the first-ever Silicon Valley Comic Con (SVCC), happening this weekend in San Jose, Calif. (the Woz's hometown), the Apple co-founder took the stage in a procession of Storm Troopers and dressed as a Jedi.

His remarks were brief as he wanted attendees to go and revel in the show that's his brainchild, but he still managed to reflect on the intersection of comic books, superheroes and technology in a few short minutes.

He spoke to the powers of sorts he has when he interacts with the phone in his hands and uses a computer.

"I feel like a superhero when I use [technology]," Wozniak said.

Most devices are fun and harmless when we use them for purposes like entertainment, he said, though he noted that in the future, artificial intelligence is an issue we'll have to face.

"We're going to have to deal with the fact that machines are getting to that very intelligent places," Wozniak cautioned.

Wax Woz

SVCC features a VR zone, and Wozniak encouraged attendees to check out the "incredible" experiences it has on offer.

"[VR] is an experience very much like what we feel like when we delve into a comic book or a movie," he said. "You have to suspend your belief. That's going to be the next big thing coming."

Speaking of suspending belief, Madame Tussauds also unveiled the newest wax installation for its San Francisco museum. Voted on by the public, it was, of course, none other than Wozniak. We have to say, the resemblance was almost uncanny.

SVCC runs all weekend at the San Jose Convention Center. Wozniak is due to have a chat with Oculus founder Palmer Luckey later in the day.

