Samsung and Apple bag 9 nominations each in T3 Awards shortlist

The UK's finest technology awards has reached the shortlist stage, with the T3 Awards narrowing down the candidates for the gadget gongs of 2015.
In a stellar year, Apple and Samsung's annual hostilities continue with the two tech behemoths competing with nine different nominations, including the flagship Gadget of the Year award.
The exciting worlds of VR and wearable are well represented - with the likes of the Apple Watch, Gear VR and HTC Vive all likely to be capturing headlines for years to come.
TechRadar, like T3 published by Future Publishing, is a media sponsor for the Awards which will be unveiled at a glittering event at the London's Connaught Rooms on 17 September.
T3 magazine's editor, Rob Carney, says, "This has been a massive and hugely exciting year for tech.
"With a hand-picked panel of expert judges and T3's tech-savvy readers deciding the finalists, the T3 Awards truly recognise the greats in the technology world. It's a fantastically varied shortlist with wearables being a real stand-out trend.
"The voting process always brings up some great debate amongst the judges, and the votes historically throw many a curve ball! It's going to be an interesting year."
The shortlist
Gadget of the Year
Apple iPad Air 2
Apple Watch
DJI Phantom 3 Pro
Fitbit Charge HR
Garmin Forerunner 920 XT
HTC One M9
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
Samsung Gear VR
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
GoPro Hero 4 Black
Gaming Product of the Year
HTC Vive
Microsoft Xbox One
Oculus Rift Crescent Bay
Razer Blade
Samsung Gear VR
Sony Playstation 4
Phone of the Year
HTC One M9
Apple iPhone 6
Samsung Galaxy S6
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
Sony Xperia Z3 Compact
LG G4
TV of the Year
LG EC970V
LG UF9400
Panasonic CX850
Panasonic CX400
Samsung JS9500
Sony X9000C
The Entertainment Award
Amazon Instant Video
BBC iPlayer
Google Chromecast
Netflix
Sky Go
Spotify
Laptop or Tablet of the Year
Apple iPad Air 2
Apple MacBook Pro Retina
Dell XPS 13
Microsoft Surface Pro 3
Samsung Galaxy Tab S
Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet
Camera of the Year
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
GoPro Hero 4 Black
Nikon D3300
Olympus OM-D E-M5 II
Samsung NX1
Sony FDR-X1000V 4K Action Camera
Brand of the Year
Apple
Google
LG
Microsoft
Samsung
Tesla
The Home Technology Award
Honeywell Voice Thermostat
Dyson Humidifier
Philips Hue
Smarter Kettle
Withings Home
Works With Nest
Design Innovation
Apple MacBook
Apple Watch
Devialet Phantom
Dolby Atmos
Microsoft Holo Lens
Monster iSport Wireless SuperSlim
The Sound Award
Arcam Solo Soundbar
NAIM Mu-so
Monitor Audio A100
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless
Wearable Technology of the Year
Apple Watch
Fitbit Charge HR
Garmin Forerunner 920 XT
LG G Watch Urbane
Moto 360
Basis Peak
Car of the Year
Audi R8 e-tron
BMW i8
Jaguar XE
Tesla Models S P85D
Toyota Mirai
VW Golf GTE