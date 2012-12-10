Queen's Speech to be broadcast in 3D

This should add some fun to Christmas day - the Queen's speech will be broadcast in 3D for the first time this year.

Sky filmed Her Majesty using 3D cameras on Friday. It will make the footage available to the BBC and ITV.

Sky has produced the speech for the last couple of years, but this is the first time it's shot it in 3D.

Back in January 2011, a Sky spokesperson told the Guardian it was "exploring the opportunity" of using 3D for the Queen's annual address to the nation.

3D Queen

This will make the Queen the first monarch to be filmed in 3D. Last year, Prince William refused to allow 3D cameras to capture his wedding to Kate Middleton.

The Queen's 2012 speech is expected to focus on the Olympics and the Diamond Jubilee. Though Her Majesty isn't expected to reprise her role in the Olympics opening ceremony. Sadly.

The Queen already has a YouTube channel and Twitter account, though the latter isn't as much fun as some of the parody ones.

Sky and other TV companies have gone strangely quiet on 3D of late, hinting maybe it was a bit of a flash in the pan. But then maybe Her Majesty can help change all that.

Via The Sun