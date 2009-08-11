Pirate Party UK sets sail

It's not quite the Jolly Roger, but the Pirate Party UK is flying the flag for free file-sharing

The UK's newest political party is ready to walk the plank of national and EU elections, with the Pirate Party UK officially registering with the Electoral Commission.

As of July 30, the Pirate Party UK (Plaid Mor-leidr DU in Wales) can campaign for seats in England, Scotland and Wales.

The party has three core platforms: reform copyright and patent to legalise non-commercial file sharing and stimulate innovation; end the 'excessive' surveillance, tracking and profiling of innocent people; and ensure 'real' freedom of speech.

A very jolly Eric

On the Pirate Party's blog, party treasurer Eric Priezkalns says, "Enthusiastic support for the party has, up to now, sometimes blinded us to the fundamental truth: there was no party. Now you really can join this real political party. We are not talking about getting a password to use a website, or joining a group on Facebook, but becoming a member of a real political party that can field real election candidates."

Across the high seas in Sweden, the original Pirate Party captured over seven per cent of votes in June's election, giving the Party a single seat in the European Parliament. The party surfed a wave of popular support following the conviction of four people at The Pirate Bay file-sharing website.

Priezkalns is now keen to press-gang eager young hearties aboard the new political organisation: "You do not want to miss out on a lifetime of bragging that you were a member from the very beginning. We are about to set sail and it is time to climb aboard. It is going to be one heck of a journey." Note to new recruits: you'll need to supply your own peg legs, parrots and multi-megabit broadband pipes.

Via Telegraph.co.uk.