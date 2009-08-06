Trending
 

Super-capacitor wireless charging coming

By  

Researchers predict big business for high-speed power-ups

Palm Pre's wireless charging tech to get a super capacitor boost by 2014

If you're fed up with having to plug in your iPhone 3G S every day - and hanging around for ages while it recharges - just wait five years.

Research firm Strategy Analytics predicts that by 2014, cutting edge phones will be combining wireless charging and super-capacitors to recharge in a flash.

It estimates that over a fifth of all phones - including most flagship handsets - will have the technology within five years.

Pre-charged technology

Today's wireless charging solutions, like the Touchstone charger for the Palm Pre, use induction technology to transfer power over short distances, at about the same speed as a wired charger. Strategy Analytics says that this gives "little benefit to users on its own."

Instead, the firm foresees the arrival of super-capacitors that can provide a massive burst of juice in seconds rather than minutes. "Super-capacitors have been around for many years and are now just beginning to be designed into mobile phones, mainly for camera flash applications where their ability to deliver a high level of power for a short period is ideal," said Stephen Entwistle, VP of the Strategic Technologies Practice.

Strategy Analytics predicts that the price of wireless charging systems will fall to under £10 by 2014. When utilised with super-capacitors, they could revolutionise the way we recharge our portable gadgets. Until then, we'll just have to make do with universal wired chargers, coming our way (supposedly) by 2012.

See more news