Wireless earbuds deal: save big on these AirPods alternatives

True wireless earbuds can be pricey, especially if you plump for models like the Apple AirPods – but these great deals on Urbanista wireless earbuds prove that you don't have to break the bank in your search for great sound, connectivity, and design.

Usually £99.99, Amazon has slashed the price of the Urbanista Paris to just £49.99 – and with an extra 10% off applied at checkout, you can get these buds for £44.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

The Urbanista Paris are good alternatives to the Apple AirPods, but if you're looking for something more like the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, you should check out this deal on the Urbanista London.

You can save nearly £50 on these excellent true wireless earbuds, with Amazon cutting the price from £129.99 to £79.99.

Urbanista Paris true wireless earbuds: £99.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Save £55 – Need some cheap true wireless earbuds? You can save over £50 on these stylish buds from Urbanista, which come with a 20-hour battery life, voice control, and Qi wireless charging support. To get the full discount, you'll need to check the box below the price that says ' Apply 10% voucher'.

Urbanista London wireless earbuds: £129 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £49.01 – The Urbanista London are a pair of stylish true wireless earbuds that come in a range of cool colours. For your money, you're getting active noise cancellation, IPX4 water-resistance, a 25-hour battery life, and a warm, well-balanced sound.View Deal

Continuing Urbanista's predilection for delivering good quality at a decent price, the Urbanista Paris are a neat AirPods-style set of true wireless earbuds. The sound quality could be better, but they're delightfully comfortable – and at this price, they're a bargain.

But, if you're looking for superior sound and noise cancellation, you should check out the slightly pricier Urbanista London.

They're a good cheap alternative to noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds like the Apple AirPods Pro, and with a slick, fashionable design, they’re ideal for the more style-conscious among us. The sound quality is pretty good, and while the noise cancellation could be better, it’s unusual to get ANC at all at this price, making them well worth a look if you’re on a budget.

For gym bunnies, there’s an IPX4 water-resistance rating, which means these buds can stand a bit of sweat – and for all us less physically-inclined bud wearers, that means the Urbanista London won’t break if you get caught in the rain, too.

Thanks to Bluetooth 5 support, you can expect a strong and reliable connection, while a 25-hour battery life just about beats the more expensive AirPods Pro.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Urbanista earbuds prices in your region below.