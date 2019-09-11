Win a free iPhone 11 from Vodafone - and all you have to do is register your interest

The brand new range of iPhones has now been revealed to the world and we're already seeing a number of pre-register promotions popping up across UK retailers and networks - a gift card here, some cashback there. But the one that really caught our eye - a free iPhone 11!

Sounds too good to be true right? Well, in many ways it is, considering only 11 people will get free phones. Thanks to the people over at Vodafone, if you fill out a quick form and pre-register your interest in the iPhone 11 pre-orders, you'll be entered into a competition to win this device. Or, indeed, any handset of your choice.

Like most competitions, there are a few things to note here. You can choose which iPhone you want. In fact, you can choose any iPhone that Vodafone has, including the whole iPhone 11 range. So that also appears to include the iPhone 11 Pro Max worth a massive £1,149!

But you need to be quick...entries come to a close at 12.59pm this Friday, September (i.e. one minute before iPhone 11 pre-order deals become available). Vodafone will then choose its winner on September 20.

And just to be clear, pre-registering doesn't mean you have to buy the phone. It just means Vodafone will keep you informed about its offers when the phone goes live. And considering the form takes probably around a minute to fill out, you have nothing to lose and an iPhone 11 to gain.

How to pre-register for and WIN a new iPhone 11:

We really can't think of any reason not to do this. You get the chance to win an iPhone 11 or even the iPhone 11 Pro Max, a phone that costs in excess of £1,000. All you have to do is sign up for pre-registrations with Vodafone. That simply means keeping up to date with what offers Vodafone has, simple right?

If this competition feels to good to be true, then we recommend checking out the full terms and conditions here.

What is the new iPhone 11 like?

The iPhone 11 is a crucial upgrade to last year's Apple devices. Yes, not much has changed but Apple has made upgrades where they're most needed. With a 6.1-inch 'Super Retina XDR' display and a 3110mAh battery, this phone took Apple up a notch.

Speaking of notches, its still there. But now Apple has slimmed it down and made it less noticeable. The camera setup has been upgraded with two cameras on the iPhone 11 and three on the other two models, sporting some impressive wide angles and zooms.

Read our full iPhone 11 review to find out more