Why wait for Prime Day? Get £130 off the Garmin Fenix 6 at Amazon right now

In a rare deal, the Garmin Fenix 6 has dropped below £400 at Amazon, and is now on sale for just £399.29. That's a saving of just over £130 off the regular price, and an impressive offer for Garmin's flagship running watch.

We're expecting to see some big savings on Garmin watches for Prime Day 2021, which takes place on June 20 and 21, but this offer might beat even those deals.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for the best Garmin deals near you.

Garmin Fenix 6: £529.99 £399.29 at Amazon (save £130.70)

The Fenix 6 is Garmin's flagship running watch, and is not only packed with all the tools a runner, cyclist, swimmer or triathlete could possibly need, it also looks fantastic. If you need a tool to help you track your training progress in 2021, it could be just the watch for you.

If you're starting to get serious about running, cycling or triathlon training, the Fenix 6 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy. It's packed with advanced training features, plus mapping tools to help you track your runs and rides, plan new routes, and find your way back home afterwards.

