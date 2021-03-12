Where to watch The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air stream every season online

Classic? Check. Nostalgic? Check. Super hilarious? Double-check. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air isn’t one of your run-of-the-mill sitcoms. One of the most loved shows of the 90s, this series began Will Smith’s acting career and shot him to popularity across the globe. When it was aired initially, nearly 20 million people would tune in every week to watch The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The show is centered around Will, raised on the streets of West Philadelphia, who has been sent to live with his affluent relatives in Bel-Air. Packed with a ton of comic energy, this series will show you an inexperienced but charismatic Will Smith in all his glory.

In the US, you can watch The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on HBO Max . If you don’t have access to the channel, keep reading to find other platforms where you can catch the show.

How to watch The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air online in the US

HBO Max, the group’s online streaming platform, has all the seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. A subscription is $14.99 a month and it’ll give you access to an incredible catalog that’s over 10,000 hours. You’ll also find many top-quality classics, including Friends, Game of Thrones, The Big Bang Theory, and The Matrix Trilogy. Of course, there’s also a plethora of recent hits like Euphoria and Westworld. Other platforms have The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but you won’t find all the episodes in one place. DirecTV has all the episodes from the first season, but only a single episode from the second season (out of 24), and no episodes from the third. The fourth season has 14 episodes (out of 26), the fifth has all the episodes, and the sixth has 20 episodes (out of 24). A basic DirecTV subscription starts at $64.99 a month for 12 months (plus taxes). Sling has only two seasons of the show and a subscription will cost you $35 a month after a 3-day free trial.

How to watch The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air online in the UK

If you’re living in the UK, you have multiple platforms to stream The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. All the seasons of the show are available on Now TV. A monthly subscription will set you back £9.99 a month, and you can enjoy a 7-day free trial before that. But it’s unlikely you’ll be able to cover all the seasons in a week. Another place to find all the seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is Sky. All customers of Sky TV have free access to Sky Go. A basic Sky TV subscription will cost you £25 per month for 18 months, and there will be additional set-up charges. You can also stream all the seasons of the show using the BBC iPlayer, completely for free but you’ll need a TV License to do so.

How to watch The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air online in Canada

All the seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are available in Canada on Crave. This is the only streaming platform in Canada where you’ll find the show. Crave’s subscriptions start at CA$9.99 a month (plus applicable taxes). A Crave subscription will also give you access to a few classic TV shows from HBO’s premium library.

How to watch The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air online in Australia