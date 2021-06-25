What time is Rick and Morty season 5 episode 2 released this weekend?

Want to know when you can watch Rick and Morty season 5, episode 2 over this weekend? It all depends on where you live. The next episode of the animated hit airs on Adult Swim on Sunday, June 27. If you're in the UK, you'll be watching it on E4 on Monday, June 28. Scroll down for exact times where you are.

This week's episode is called 'Mortiplicity'. A brief description doesn't give loads away – 'The Smiths are being hunted. But who's even real?' Recurring guest star Keith David, who has played both the president and the memorable role of Reverse Giraffe in the show, will appear in this week's episode.

Rick and Morty season 5 is the second to eat through Adult Swim's massive 70-episode renewal of the show a while back. By the end of this set of episodes, the producers will still have 50 new episodes to go, ensuring that the animated hit isn't going anywhere for years to come.

Here's when you can watch Rick and Morty season 5 episode 2 where you are.

What time is Rick and Morty season 5 episode 2 airing on Adult Swim?

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 2, 'Mortiplicity', is airing on Adult Swim in the US on Sunday, June 27 at 11pm Eastern time (or 10pm Central time/11pm Pacific). With previous seasons, if you had your cable provider details handy, you were able to watch new episodes on Adult Swim's website – we're hoping that'll be the case here, too. Episode 1 is currently available to watch for free.

Rick and Morty season 5 release schedule

It hasn't been clarified if 10 episodes of Rick and Morty season 5 will release without a hiatus this time, but since all 10 episode titles have been revealed, we're optimistic it's all coming at once. For now, four episode titles are out there with confirmed airdates – you'll find those below.

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 1 ('Mort Dinner Rick Andre') – Sunday, June 20

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 2 ('Mortyplicity') – Sunday, June 27

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 3 ('A Rickconvenient Mort') – Sunday, July 4

Rick and Morty season 5, episode 4 ('Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion) – Sunday, July 11

Other episode titles confirmed for season 5 include 'Rickdependence Spray', 'Amortycan Grickfitti', 'Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular', 'Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort', 'Forgetting Sarick Mortshall', and 'Rickmurai Jack'. Check out this video to see them all:

Here’s all ten episode titles of Rick and Morty Season Five, premiering June 20th only on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/RG0rRJktAiMay 24, 2021 See more

Is Rick and Morty season 5 on HBO Max?

Rick and Morty season 5 is not currently available on HBO Max, just seasons 1-4. You'll need to watch Adult Swim if you want to keep up with the show in the US.

When is Rick and Morty season 5 airing on E4 in the UK?

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 2 will air on the UK channel E4 at 10pm this coming Monday, June 28, with new episodes to follow each Monday. New episodes are also available to stream on the ad-supported service All4 for 30 days after they air, too, so don't sweat it if you miss it.

Will Rick and Morty season 5 be released on Netflix UK?

There's no word on that right now. But if Rick and Morty season 4 is anything to go by, the entire season will likely air on E4 and come to Netflix some months later – assuming the streamer has a continuing deal to keep showing the series.