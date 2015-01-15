Samsung's 'proper' Apple Watch rival looks ready for MWC launch

With the Moto 360 and LG G Watch R winning plaudits for their circular displays it's no surprise that Samsung seems to be working on its own round wearable, and fresh reports have thrown more light on what we potentially could be seeing in a few weeks.

The news comes from the often reliable SamMobile, which claims the codenamed Samsung Orbis will feature a crown-shaped power button on its side to provide a watch-like aesthetic to the device.

It will apparently also have a rotating bezel - much like the rings you can twist on traditional time pieces.

The power button won't have any additional functionality - the Apple Watch is still going solo with that - but the rotating bezel is said to provide some functions, although exact details are still unclear.

It's not hip to be square

We've already seen a number of smartwatches from the Korean firm with the original Samsung Galaxy Gear being replaced by a pair of successors (the Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo), plus the Android Wear toting Gear Live, fitness centric Gear Fit and mini-phone Gear S. The Orbis however, is shaping up to be its best yet.

Samsung is expected to show off the Orbis smartwatch at MWC 2015 which takes place during the first week of Match and TechRadar will be reporting live from the event to bring you all the latest.