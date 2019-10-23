We don't know when these ace Huawei phone deals will end - but probably soon

Black Friday is still a good few weeks away and yet we are already seeing the market's best phone deals selling out. And for those looking to grab a new Huawei device, that means our favourite Huawei P30 Pro deal is now officially at an end.

But that bad news is quickly followed with some good news - the same offer is still available on two of Huawei's other best devices - the Huawei P30 and Mate 20 Pro. The only difference is, these two offers are much cheaper than the P30 Pro that just sold out.

Coming straight from Three Mobile, you can get a whopping 100GB of data on both of these devices. The Mate 20 Pro will cost you £28 a month and the P30 drops down to £27 a month.

With prices practically the same, how do you choose between the two? Go with the P30 for its impressive 30x zoom, near infinity screen, 2019 design and OLED display. Or choose the Mate 20 Pro for its reverse charging, giant battery, large screen size and powerful processor.

We've listed both of these offers below so you can choose between the two. Or, if your heart was really set on the P30 Pro, don't be disheartened, there is still a host of excellent Huawei P30 Pro deals to be had.

These top-notch Huawei phone deals in full:

Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28 per month

Rather go for something a bit different? Three also has this stellar offer available on the Mate 20 Pro. Another powerful Huawei phone, the Mate 20 Pro is one of the best phablets on the market. And, at £28 a month you'll be hard pressed to beat this pricing. Slightly more expensive than the above offer, but a lot more powerful.

How good are the Huawei P30 and Mate 20 Pro?

Choosing the Huawei P30 essentially means getting a cut-down Huawei P30 Pro. That means instead of 50x zoom, your camera gets 30x zoom (still an amazing feature compared to most). That's paired with two other lenses and Huawei's impressive AI camera features.

Past the cameras your getting a 3650mAh battery, a 6.1-inch OLED display and a powerful HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor.

Read our full Huawei P30 review here



Yes, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is older than the P30 and it doesn't quite have the exterior looks that the above possess but it makes up for all of that with sheer power. A 4200mAh battery, reverse charging, IP68 rating and that same triple lens camera set-up.

Read our full Huawei Mate 20 Pro review here

