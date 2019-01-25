Want Windows 10 ARM on your Lumia 950 XL phone? This tool makes it possible

Earlier this week, we saw a video of Windows 10 for ARM running on an old Lumia 950 XL, and now a utility has emerged which allows you to install the OS on this smartphone, if you happen to own one.

Windows 10 for ARM is a version of the operating system which is made for laptops that use ARM processors, as the name suggests, and the tool in question allows you to install it on a Lumia 950 or 950 XL. The utility was produced by developer José Manuel Nieto and various other devs (as spotted by MS Power User).

Once installed, you should be able to happily run Win32 apps on your phone, with the Lumia 950 XL’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor and 3GB of RAM apparently enough to cope with the demands of Windows 10, as we saw in the recent video that was aired.

Smooth operator

Certainly general navigation around the OS and basic tasks such as web browsing, or playing a quick round of solitaire, seemingly ran as smooth as butter.

If you have a Lumia 950 or 950 XL and fancy giving this a shot, then there’s a tutorial video detailing the installation process (see above).

Note that the tutorial ends halfway through for Lumia 950 users, although those with a Lumia 950 XL can carry on and install GPU drivers (although the drivers aren’t 100% finished, so you will see some glitches).