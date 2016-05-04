Five of the weirdest Star Wars characters from the expanded universe

The Star Wars universe has always been bigger than just the movies. A seemingly endless stream of TV series, radio dramas, novels and comic books have been written by a variety of authors over the years, each of them seeking to flesh out the characters and worlds of the Star Wars galaxy.

Some of these stories have followed familiar characters such as Luke Skywalker in new adventures, and some have given characters that were only seen momentarily in the films, such as Boba Fett, entire personalities and backstories of their own.

As the expanded universe grew and grew the stories told strayed further and further from the original source material. Minor characters from movies took a starring role in various novels, and supporting characters from these novels would then feature in spin-off series of their own.

Much of the expanded universe was declared non-canon with the arrival of Episode VII last year, and relegated to the Star Wars 'Legends' continuity. While it was a shame to lose such a rich history it would have been impossible for J.J Abrams and his team to try and tell a new story in amongst the interwoven web of stories the universe had become.

However, while the loss of much of this fiction will be sorely missed, not every character in the expanded universe was a great addition. Many were cliched, a few were badly written, and some were just downright weird.

So read on for our top picks from the expanded universe.

May the 4th be with you.