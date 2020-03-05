USA vs England live stream: how to watch the SheBelieves Cup from anywhere

Phil Neville's Lionesses return to competitive action with a massive SheBelieves Cup game against the USWNT - watch the match no matter where you in the world with our USA vs England live stream guide.

The match marks the first time the two teams have met since last summer's World Cup semi-final. That match saw England narrowly lose 2-1 to eventual winners USA, with Ellen White agonisingly having a goal disallowed for offside by VAR - and Steph Houghton having a penalty saved.

USA vs England SheBelieves Cup - where and when The USA vs England match takes place at is at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game kicks off at 7pm ET local time (4pm PT), which means a midnight start for England fans looking to cheer on their team. If you're looking to tune in from Australia you'll have an early morning 11am AEDT start on Friday.

England appear to have suffered something of a World Cup hangover since then, with their form having tailed off following last year's tournament in France - a quick look at the form sheet shows just two wins from their last seven games.

With Ballon d'Or winner Megan Rapinoe as skipper, the USA remain the most formidable team in women's football, having won 25 of their last 28 games. In fact, the last goal conceded by the USWNT was Ellen White's equaliser for England in the World Cup semi-final.

In-form teenage Manchester City striker Lauren Hemp is set to start for England, however regular right-back Lucy Bronze and Arsenal forward Beth Mead are both ruled out through injury.

We'll talk you through the best ways to watch the SheBelieves Cup action in the UK and the rest of the world below, so you be sure of finding a solid USA vs England live stream.

USA vs England live stream: watch the SheBelieves Cup in the UK for free

The great news for anyone wanting to watch tonight's SheBelieves Cup clash live is that its been shown free-to-air on the BBC, with coverage starting at 11.45pm GMT on BBC 2. You'll also be able to live stream the match through the BBC iPlayer app and website. You'll have to have a valid TV license if you want to watch the match in the UK, but assuming you have one, it's free to watch USA vs England tonight with these options. There's also the BBC Sport website that will be showing the whole game using BBC 2's coverage. Not in the UK today? Try to watch the game from abroad and you'll likely find that BBC stream has been geo-blocked. But that doesn't mean you can't watch - you could download and install a VPN service, which will help you to make your laptop or mobile appear like it's back in the UK and give you access to the same coverage you would watch back home.

Watch USA vs England: live stream the SheBelieves Cup from outside your country right now

In the US? Then keep scrolling, as we have your viewing options below...spoiler alert, you'll need an ESPN+ subscription. And footy fans in Australia can also see who's broadcasting the USA vs England match for them.

But if you're abroad for the game and find that you can't watch your home coverage online because it is geo-blocked, we have a handy alternative to allow you to watch as if you were back on your couch back home.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How to watch USA vs England: live stream the SheBelieves Cup in the US

This year's SheBelives Cup will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks including: ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPNews, with Spanish language broadcast duties taken care of by TUDN, (formerly Univision Deportes Network). All matches can be streamed online through the Watch ESPN app or ESPN3.com if you're a subscriber. Cord cutters have the option of using the network's online subscription service ESPN+ which will also be broadcasting full coverage of the SheBelieves Cup in the US this year. It only costs $4.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. This crucial clash kicks off at 7pm ET, 4pm PT in the US, and you can sign up here to get access to it on ESPN+.

