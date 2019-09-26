Twitch gets a brand new look that’s much cleaner, slicker and ‘elevates’ every user

Twitch has been given a redesign that fine-tunes the look of the site, and introduces a new layout with the broad aim being to “elevate every single person on Twitch”, no less.

This includes a new logo and font (‘Roobert’ – inspired by the Moog synthesizer logotype, so it’s quirky, but with a modern feel) for the site, and a fresh color palette.

The latter means a brighter purple and a couple of dozen new colors that will be splashed across the site here and there (with a Creator Color tool being introduced which will let creators set one of these specific colors to represent their brand). The Dark Mode theme has been updated, too.

The redesign will mean that the site is less text-heavy overall, and the site layout has been overhauled in various ways so it looks cleaner and more modern.

Edgier-to-edgier

The front page of the site looks much slicker, and other major moves include making the video player edge-to-edge to put content creators ‘front and center’, with chat being made more user-friendly (although Twitch hasn’t messed with the emotes system).

We can expect more changes in the pipeline, too. In a blog post introducing the redesign, the company explained: “This is the first of many steps we’re taking with our new shared understanding of what Twitch’s brand and product experience should be.”

The redesign comes ahead of TwitchCon, which officially kicks off tomorrow in San Diego, and runs for three days.