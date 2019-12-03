You can still grab these top gaming headset deals after Cyber Monday

These gaming headset deals have survived the Black Friday and Cyber Monday rush just long enough to hold onto fantastic price tags this week. Not only are you getting premium headsets on a dime here, but some of our favourite sets of 2019 are included in these sales, meaning you're getting the latest models reduced.

From higher end models like the Razer Thresher Ultimates, all the way through to big savings we don't regularly see on Logitech cans, these savings from Amazon and Currys can get you in the game for less.

We've gone for wired variants generally in this list - though you will find some wireless models linked below. Wireless options are usually pricier, though, and can offer less in the way of audio quality when sitting at the same price point as a wired set. When you're shopping for a gaming headset deal, make sure you check that each headset works well with your console of choice.

The gaming headset deals below represent some amazing savings on headsets we've rated highly in the past - including a number from our roundup of the best PC gaming headsets of 2019. You'll find a set for every price point, so dig in!

Top gaming headset deals

Logitech G433 wired gaming headset | £109.99 £64.99 at Amazon

Ok, so these headphones weren't on our top list of 2019 but only because they're a slightly older model. That's also why you can still get them so damn cheap - £45 off! Logitech is well known for its quality gaming products, and the G433s are no different. With a unique mesh fabric design, these headphones are built to last long gaming sessions on PC or console.

HyperX Cloud Revolver S gaming headset | £139.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Officially our favourite gaming headset of 2019, the HyperX Cloud Revolver S offers amazing comfort and incredible Dolby 7.1 surround sound. You're saving £60 in this gaming headset deal, bringing this mid-range set of headphones into a far cheaper realm.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro gaming headset | £199.99 £132 at Currys

This wired gaming headset comes in at quite the price tag, but this saving from Currys saves you some decent cash. You're getting fantastic performance from these Steelseries headphones, though, with an excellent mic clarity to boot. If you're after a cordless flavour, you can also pick up the wireless variant for £228 at Amazon.

Razer Thresher Ultimate gaming headset | base station | £249.99 £198 at Amazon

Save £72 in this gaming headset deal from Amazon. You can walk away with the Razer Thresher Ultimate headphones, offering 7.1 surround sound. Again, they're a little older, but thanks to this price drop they're just as accessible as their younger siblings, the Razer Nari Ultimates. Linked here is the Xbox One design, but the PS4 blue is also available for £200.



