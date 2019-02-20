Today's best deal: save on the TP-Link Smart Plug at Amazon

Today's best deal from Amazon is the top-rated Kasa WiFi Smart Plug by TP-Link. Amazon has discounted the smart home device down to only $13.98/£19.99 - that's the best price we've seen for this popular smart plug.

The TP-Link Smart Plug works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can turn any device into a hands-free experience. You can control your appliances and electronics with your voice or with the Kasa app from your smartphone, tablet or laptop. You can also schedule devices to switch on and off when away, or customize it by a specific time. The compact smart plug can also give you peace of mind by turning off appliances remotely that you think you've left on.



This is an excellent and cheap way to make any device have smart capabilities, so snatch up this rare deal while you can.

